Tucker: The left only cares about power

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been slammed for calling on his viewers to stop talking about Covid-19, claiming that it’s time to move on from the uninteresting topic.“If you find yourself living in a place where people are still talking about Covid nonstop two years in, it is time to move. Not just because your neighbours have been brainwashed — though obviously, they have been — but because your neighbours are boring,” he said on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night.“Tucker says everyone should stop talking about COVID and I hope he takes his...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO