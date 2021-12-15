ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

374Water And Environmental Services Company Are Selected For An Energy And Resource Recovery Project By The U.S. DOE And Israel MoE

By From The Editor
wateronline.com
 4 days ago

374Water Inc.(OTCQB: SCWO), is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Israel's Ministry of Energy (MoE), along with the Israel Innovation Authority, have selected 374Water and Environmental Services Company, Ltd. (ESC) to conduct a cleantech project through the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy...

www.wateronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
offshore-technology.com

Israel shuts down oil pipeline deal with UAE over environmental concern

Israel has backed out of a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to build an oil link through Eilat, in a move that Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said in a statement is a “huge and dramatic environmental achievement.”. Zandberg added that the nation will not become...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Select Energy to Acquire Nuverra Environmental Solutions For $45M

Investing.com — Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR ), the water management solutions firm for the oil and gas industry, announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE: NES ) for approximately $45 million. Shares of Nuverra, an energy-focused environmental solutions company, surged 98%, to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

BIRD Energy to Invest $5.48 M. in 6 Cooperative Israel-US Clean Energy Projects

Six joint Israeli-American clean-energy projects will receive $5.48 million under the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program of the BIRD Foundation. The US Department of Energy (DOE), Israel’s Ministry of Energy (MoE), and the Israel Innovation Authority selected the six projects in Advanced Vehicle Technologies, Batteries, Energy Efficiency,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Resource Recovery#374water Inc#Ministry Of Energy#Esc#Bird Energy#Israeli#Co Founder#Airscwo#Pfas
rndc.org

Solar Energy Resources

Welcome to Region Nine’s solar resource webpage. This webpage contains information about solar energy in South Central Minnesota. Solar energy uses a renewable energy source – the sun – and provides many benefits for individuals and the community. It can be used to generate electricity, to provide hot water, and to heat, cool, and light buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dbusiness.com

U.S. Energy Department Invests $3.4M in U-M-developed Solar Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy is backing a transparent solar sponge developed by a University of Michigan-led team with a $3.1 million investment. A second U-M project, to be funded with $300,000, will produce an open-source materials database as well as a suite of measurement tools enabling new materials to be assessed for solar thermal applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
wateronline.com

120Water Announces Complimentary LCRR Planning Assistance For Water Utilities

Planning sessions help utilities comply with the new Lead & Copper Rule and tap Infrastructure Bill Funding. 120Water, the nation’s leading solutions provider for managing lead programs, is offering complimentary, individualized planning assistance for water utilities looking to understand the final ruling and assess their readiness to comply with the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) that went into effect on December 16, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wateronline.com

American Water Receives Highest ESG Evaluation Score For U.S. Based Utility From S&P Global Ratings

American Water, the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it received a score of 87 (out of 100) as reported in the S&P Global Ratings ESG Evaluation Report. It is the highest evaluation score given to a U.S. utility by S&P and the 3rd highest globally. This is the second time that the company has been evaluated by S&P, receiving the same high-performing score in April of 2020.
ECONOMY
Cosmos

Winded: what becomes of decommissioned wind turbines?

In October 1993, Australia’s first commercial wind farm of note was constructed at Ten Mile Lagoon, west of Esperance, Western Australia. Twenty-eight years on, with wind now generating around 10% of Australia’s total electricity and 35% of its clean energy, Ten Mile Lagoon’s nine turbines are spinning towards the end of their working life, which is typically estimated at about 30 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

U.S. Companies Lead In Adopting Intelligent Automation To Improve Operations, Customer Service During Pandemic

ISG Provider Lens™ report says automation is thriving in fast-growing U.S. IT market as enterprises address remote work, disrupted processes and customer support challenges. U.S. enterprises are quickly adopting intelligent automation as part of digital transformation projects that bring immediate benefits, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

U.S. Government Takes Steps to Acquire More Uranium for Nuclear Power

The U.S. Government is making its first major move toward encouraging nuclear energy in the U.S., as it pushes toward a sustainable future. Scott Waldman, White House reporter for Politico's E&E News joined Cheddar News to break down the developments. "There's definitely an audience for this now since we're looking at the value of nuclear in terms of climate policy," he said, regarding the prospects for bipartisan support.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wateronline.com

Samotics Completes Series A Funding Round To Lead Fight Against Industrial Energy Waste

Samotics, a leading provider of real-time actionable insights to eliminate industrial energy waste and unplanned downtime, has completed a EUR 14.5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by 83North, a global venture capital firm with a proven track record in building category leaders across multiple domains including Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Blackbird wins Environmental Sustainability Company of the Year 2021

Blackbird plc, the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announces that it has won Environmental Sustainability Company of the Year 2021 at the IABM BaM Awards®. The IABM BaM Awards® recognize outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits....
ENVIRONMENT
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
Business Insider

The Biden administration won't require insurance companies to pay people back for COVID tests bought ahead of the holidays

Americans who buy over-the-counter COVID test kits aren't guaranteed to get reimbursed. The Biden administration's mandate for private insurers to reimburse such tests isn't in effect yet. The requirement also won't be retroactive and will not cover the costs of past tests purchased. At-home COVID-19 test kits are flying off...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy