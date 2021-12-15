374Water And Environmental Services Company Are Selected For An Energy And Resource Recovery Project By The U.S. DOE And Israel MoE

The U.S. Government is making its first major move toward encouraging nuclear energy in the U.S., as it pushes toward a sustainable future. Scott Waldman, White House reporter for Politico's E&E News joined Cheddar News to break down the developments. "There's definitely an audience for this now since we're looking at the value of nuclear in terms of climate policy," he said, regarding the prospects for bipartisan support.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO