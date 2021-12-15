374Water And Environmental Services Company Are Selected For An Energy And Resource Recovery Project By The U.S. DOE And Israel MoE
374Water Inc.(OTCQB: SCWO), is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Israel's Ministry of Energy (MoE), along with the Israel Innovation Authority, have selected 374Water and Environmental Services Company, Ltd. (ESC) to conduct a cleantech project through the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy...www.wateronline.com
