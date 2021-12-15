ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Quantifying Cybersecurity Effectiveness of Dynamic Network Diversity

By Huashan Chen, Hasan Cam, Shouhuai Xu
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The deployment of monoculture software stacks can have devastating consequences because a single attack can compromise all of the vulnerable computers in cyberspace. This one-vulnerability-affects-all phenomenon will continue until after software stacks are diversified, which is...

cheyney.edu

Cheyney University Announces Workforce Development Program to Elevate Diversity in Cybersecurity

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania announced today that its Workforce Enhancement Network in Cybersecurity program will commence in Spring 2022 and provide students with mentorship and on-the-job training to support professional development and advancement in one of the fastest growing professions. Through a partnership with Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education...
COLLEGES
TechCrunch

The defensive power of diversity in cybersecurity

Not only do such hurdles hinder equality, but they could also hamper an organization’s ability to defend against an attack. There is a massive range of complex issues open to abuse by attackers. They don’t care how they gain access to an organization — just that they do. This ultra-pragmatic mindset liberates them and gives them purity of focus that transcends everything. Unbounded by factors such as group politics, gender, appearance, regulations, geographies and social standing, they don’t want a particular person for the job — they just want the best skills.
TECHNOLOGY
A Synergy of Institutional Incentives and Networked Structures in Evolutionary Game Dynamics of Multi-agent Systems

Understanding the emergence of prosocial behaviours (e.g., cooperation and trust) among self-interested agents is an important problem in many disciplines. Network structure and institutional incentives (e.g., punishing antisocial agents) are known to promote prosocial behaviours, when acting in isolation, one mechanism being present at a time. Here we study the interplay between these two mechanisms to see whether they are independent, interfering or synergetic. Using evolutionary game theory, we show that punishing antisocial agents and a regular networked structure not only promote prosocial behaviours among agents playing the trust game, but they also interplay with each other, leading to interference or synergy, depending on the game parameters. Synergy emerges on a wider range of parameters than interference does. In this domain, the combination of incentives and networked structure improves the efficiency of incentives, yielding prosocial behaviours at a lower cost than the incentive does alone. This has a significant implication in the promotion of prosocial behaviours in multi-agent systems.
SCIENCE
Graph Neural Networks Accelerated Molecular Dynamics

Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulation is a powerful tool for understanding the dynamics and structure of matter. Since the resolution of MD is atomic-scale, achieving long time-scale simulations with femtosecond integration is very expensive. In each MD step, numerous redundant computations are performed which can be learnt and avoided. These redundant computations can be surrogated and modeled by a deep learning model like a Graph Neural Network (GNN). In this work, we developed a GNN Accelerated Molecular Dynamics (GAMD) model that achieves fast and accurate force predictions and generates trajectories consistent with the classical MD simulations. Our results show that GAMD can accurately predict the dynamics of two typical molecular systems, Lennard-Jones (LJ) particles and Water (LJ+Electrostatics). GAMD's learning and inference are agnostic to the scale, where it can scale to much larger systems at test time. We also performed a comprehensive benchmark test comparing our implementation of GAMD to production-level MD softwares, where we showed GAMD is competitive with them on the large-scale simulation.
COMPUTERS
On the Effectiveness of Mode Exploration in Bayesian Model Averaging for Neural Networks

Multiple techniques for producing calibrated predictive probabilities using deep neural networks in supervised learning settings have emerged that leverage approaches to ensemble diverse solutions discovered during cyclic training or training from multiple random starting points (deep ensembles). However, only a limited amount of work has investigated the utility of exploring the local region around each diverse solution (posterior mode). Using three well-known deep architectures on the CIFAR-10 dataset, we evaluate several simple methods for exploring local regions of the weight space with respect to Brier score, accuracy, and expected calibration error. We consider both Bayesian inference techniques (variational inference and Hamiltonian Monte Carlo applied to the softmax output layer) as well as utilizing the stochastic gradient descent trajectory near optima. While adding separate modes to the ensemble uniformly improves performance, we show that the simple mode exploration methods considered here produce little to no improvement over ensembles without mode exploration.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Topological transition in a coupled dynamic in random networks

In this work, we study the topological transition in a model proposed by Saeedian \textit{et al.} (Scientific Reports 2019 \textbf{9}:9726), which considers a coupled dynamics of node and link states, on the network known as random geometric graph (RGG). In that approach, each node has two cultural states and each link has also two states. There are six possible combinations of pairs (two nodes connected by one link) and half of them are categorized as a satisfying combination and the other half are unsatisfying one. The control parameter of the model dictates the probability of link and node updates. The system presents two phases: the absorbing phase is reached when all pairs of nodes become satisfying and, on the other hand, the active phase is present when there are both satisfying and unsatisfying pairs of nodes in the network. We found that, along with the unsatisfying pair density, the assortativity coefficient can also be used as an order parameter of the model. Additionaly, the assortativity coefficient gives an intuitive picture of the features on the topological transition of the network. We also calculated the components and cultural domains to add another view on the topological transition of the network.
SCIENCE
Gillespie algorithms for stochastic multiagent dynamics in populations and network

Many multiagent dynamics, including various collective dynamics occurring on networks, can be modeled as a stochastic process in which the agents in the system change their state over time in interaction with each other. The Gillespie algorithms are popular algorithms that exactly simulate such stochastic multiagent dynamics when each state change is driven by a discrete event, the dynamics is defined in continuous time, and the stochastic law of event occurrence is governed by independent Poisson processes. In the first main part of this volume, we provide a tutorial on the Gillespie algorithms focusing on simulation of social multiagent dynamics occurring in populations and networks. We do not assume advanced knowledge of mathematics (or computer science or physics). We clarify why one should use the continuous-time models and the Gillespie algorithms in many cases, instead of easier-to-understand discrete-time models. In the remainder of this volume, we review recent extensions of the Gillespie algorithms aiming to add more reality to the model (i.e., non-Poissonian cases) or to speed up the simulations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
