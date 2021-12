The wait to discover Omicron in the United States ended at 4 a.m. on December 1, when a team of UC San Francisco scientists finished sequencing the variant from a woman who’d returned on November 22 from a trip to South Africa. By the next day, two more cases were discovered in Minneapolis and Colorado. While the woman in Colorado’s Arapahoe County had returned last week from a visit to several south African countries, the man in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, had only been to New York, visiting the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center. All three were vaccinated and had only mild symptoms.

