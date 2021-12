December 16, 2021 – For medical school graduates seeking training in orthopedic surgery, applying to residency programs has become a hyper-competitive process. Typically, applicants send out more than 80 applications on average, and programs receive more than 120 applications per position. A new study finds that the COVID-19 pandemic had an unanticipated financial benefit for these trainees: reducing expenses associated with the residency application process, reports the Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research® (CORR®), a publication of The Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons®. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

