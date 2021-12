The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Central Florida and defeated the Orlando Magic, 111-99. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks. He suffered a slight neck injury but fought his way through it to go on and have a great night. Young scored 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting from the field. He knocked down 1-for-8 from the three-point line. Young also grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists. Young spoke postgame about how he felt after the slight neck injury he suffered.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO