TV Series

Best Arab TV Series to Watch

 3 days ago

There has been an overall increase in the popularity of Arab movies and series in recent days. There has also been a focus on women as starring actors, a role dominated by men for a long time. Thanks to tech advancements in the media sector, new global streaming platforms now exist...

Thrillist

The Best Netflix Shows of 2021

On Netflix this year, you could see have-nots playing a deadly game of tug-of-war, a lapsed Mormon planting pipe bombs in Salt Lake City, and a witch putting a hex on an untrustworthy Hollywood producer. Good times were had by all, though most of the streaming service's original series—scripted and unscripted alike—were forgettable. Looking back at the full list of titles will have you saying "What the hell is that show?" over and over. Still, a handful of breakout hits managed to cut through the clutter. We've rounded up our 11 favorites.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch to total...
TV & VIDEOS
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
Mona Zaki
asapland.com

13 great post-apocalyptic movies that portray future bleakers that you can watch now in streaming

The end of the world has been one of the recurring themes of science fiction. The creators of the genre have imagined time and time again what the end of days would be like, going to viruses, glaciations, zombie plagues, war catastrophes or many other reasons. We have selected some of the best post-apocalyptic movies available on streaming so that you can compose a cycle with very little future, because the end of civilization is just around the corner.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix, Vice Studios Set ‘Heavenly Bites’ as Vice Grows Focus on Latinx Content, Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

“Flee” and “Pride” producer Vice Studios looks set to build its presence in Latin America with a new order from Netflix, “La Divina Gula,” as well as the appointment of “Last One Laughing: Mexico” executive producer Edgar Jaramillo as senior director of unscripted for the region. The latest move from Vice Studios, the global production arm of Vice Media Group, forms part of a drive to expand its offering across both unscripted and scripted content with a focus on Latinx stories, the company said Wednesday. Th new series and appointment build on Vice Studios’ considerable success to date in Latin America as...
TV SERIES
#Drama Series#Arab World#Arabic Language#Egyptian#Saudi#Arabian
Deadline

Vicente Fernandez Series Starring Jaime Camil Headed To Netflix

Fans of Vicente Fernandez worldwide will be able to see a series based on his life starring Jaime Camil as the music icon via Netflix, Deadline has learned. The news arrives on the heels of Fernandez’s death last week at age 81. The project, titled The Idol of the People, is a Caracol TV production and will air on that Colombian television network. Netflix has taken world rights to the series outside of Colombia, sources said. Camil has spoken at length on social media about how honored he is to play Chente, a shortened version of the name Vicente that served as...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Lands Major Project That Should Please Frank Sinatra Fans

A series based on Frank Sinatra's life is in development at Netflix. The project has the support of Frank Sinatra Enterprises and the Chairman of the Board's daughter Tina Sinatra is an executive producer. Dreamgirls director Bill Condon has signed on to write and direct the pilot. Condon, an Oscar-winner...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
Variety

Amazon Enters Nigerian Film Market With Multi-Year Licensing Deal With Inkblot Studios

Amazon Prime Video is breaking into the Nigerian film market, also known as “Nollywood.” The global streaming service has struck a multi-year licensing deal with Nigerian production outfit Inkblot Studios. Under the deal, Prime Video will have exclusive, worldwide distribution rights for the company’s slate of theatrical releases from 2022. The pact is Amazon’s first exclusive theatrical output agreement with a leading African film studio. Further, Inkblot Studios becomes the first Nigerian studio to strike a major new movie output agreement with the global streamer. The company was founded by Damola Ademola, Zulumoke Oyibo and Chinaza Onuzo (pictured, L-R). Under the agreement, Prime...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the deal comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on four projects, with Lee writing and directing “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It,” directing “Rodney King” and producing “See You Yesterday.” In previous interviews with Variety, the filmmaker has praised the streamer for taking the proverbial risk on projects like “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It” when other studios have turned them...
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

The Wheel of Time, episode 5 review: Amazon’s epic is giving Game of Thrones a run for its money

The Wheel of Time was a big punt for Amazon Prime Video, which has lavished upwards of $80 million on its adaptation of the Nineties fantasy saga. The gamble appears to be paying off, with analytical data from the US showing that the series is rivalling Netflix’s The Witcher and Disney+’s Hawkeye in “audience demand”. Amazon has, then, conjured a new franchise from thin air (with the caveat that Robert Jordan’s books were already wildly popular).
TV SERIES
NME

Watch the first trailer for Amazon’s new ‘Jack Reacher’ TV series

Amazon has dropped the first trailer for its new Reacher series, starring Titans actor Alan Ritchson. The new series is based on the character from Lee Child’s international bestselling series of books, which spawned two film adaptations starring Tom Cruise, 2012’s Jack Reacher and 2016’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. It is set to be released on February 4, 2022.
TV SERIES
Pocket-lint.com

Halo TV series release date, how to watch, trailers and more

(Pocket-lint) - After half a decade of development hell, a Halo TV series is finally almost upon us. Starting in 2022, it will be exclusive to Paramount+ and we're now being treated to trailers to whet our appetite. Here's everything you need to know about the Halo live-action show. Halo...
TV SERIES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Battle Chasers live-action TV series is in the works with John Wick creator

Superstar artist Joe Madureira created the fantasy comic Battle Chasers in 1998, which then went on to see a bunch of delays and was ultimately left unfinished. However, many years later in 2017, Madureira’s game development studio Airship Syndicate created the RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar, which came to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. And Madureira is also busy finally creating three final issues of the comic. Yet it somehow doesn’t end there. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a Battle Chasers live-action TV series is in development at Alcon Television Group (the owner of the Blade Runner IP), with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad attached as writer and executive producer.
COMICS

