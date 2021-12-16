ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

All-American Bowl honor a meaningful one for WR Tobias Merriweather

By @BrandonHuffman - 247 Sports
ourcommunitynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion receiver Tobias Merriweather signed his NLI with Notre...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College recruiting: National Signing Day winners and losers

Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Bowl#American Football#All American#Wr#Nli#Notre Dame
saturdaydownsouth.com

Samuel Mbake: Georgia WR announces college commitment

Arkansas reached into Georgia to pick up a big recruiting win on Wednesday. Samuel Mbake announced in a Signing Day ceremony at his school that he would be playing his college football for the Razorbacks. Mbake’s other finalists were Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Of his decision, Mbake...
GEORGIA STATE
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, and NIL just forever changed college football signing day

Actually, Coach Prime wasn’t alone this time. Nor was the element isolated to the “Deion Sanders Effect” at Jackson State – though landing a consensus five-star recruit considered the nation’s top overall prospect to the Football Championship Level, and at a JSU program part of the tradition-rich Historically Black Colleges and Universities, certainly is unprecedented.
ATLANTA, GA
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Washington wide receiver Tobias Merriweather. Hometown: Vancouver, Wash. 2021 Stats: 31 catches, 478 yards (15.4 YPC), 3 TD. Career Stats: 107 catches, 1,689 yards (15.8 YPC), 13 TD. IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 5.0. Offers: Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
Talon Marks

Lincoln Riley hire proves beneficial for USC

The College football world was shocked this past week with the announcement of Lincoln Riley being the new head coach for the University of California. The offensive genius leaves the University of Oklahoma in hopes of bringing USC to its former glory. The effects of the hire have already hit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
klkntv.com

Rodriguez named a 1st-team All-American, two other Huskers honored

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez has been named a 1st-team All-American by the AVCA. The freshman has had a record-breaking season for the Huskers, already been named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year. She’s compiled 498 digs this season. Two other Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
henrycountytimes.com

Francois selected to play in All American Bowl

A decorated local football player will get the chance in less than three weeks to step onto a national stage and compete against other players from around the United States. Joshua Francois, a sophomore at Ola High School, has been selected to participate in the Junior Academic All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The game is set to take place January 2.
DALLAS, TX
KVAL

Thibodeaux 4th Duck in UO history to earn unanimous all-American honors

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux became the fourth unanimous all-American in program history on Wednesday. Thibodeaux, who plans to enter the NFL draft, earned a first-team all-America selection from the American Football Coaches Association. "Thibodeaux joins LaMichael James (2010), Marcus Mariota (2014), and Penei Sewell...
EUGENE, OR
Gwinnett Daily Post

Peachtree Ridge grad Jace Capps earns NAIA All-American honors

Cumberland University senior Jace Capps, a Peachtree Ridge grad, was named to the AFCA NAIA All-American Team as a first-team selection on Monday. The defensive end had 53 tackles (21 1/2 for losses) and 12 sacks, which ranks third nationally in NAIA. He was a first-team All Mid-South Conference selection earlier and finished his career with 146 tackle and 24 1/2 sacks.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy