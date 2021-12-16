All-American Bowl honor a meaningful one for WR Tobias Merriweather

During the last couple hours of the Early Signing Day morning, Georgia football and the rest of the college world saw one of the biggest shockers to ever happen on a signing day. Five-star defensive back Travis Hunter has been an FSU pledge since March 2020, and now he is...
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Collins High School football cornerback Travis Hunter from Suwannee, Georgia, stunned the crowd at a National Signing Day event on Tuesday when he announced that he will be going to Jackson State instead of Florida State, according to SportsIllustrated.com. Hunter is the first five-star high school...
Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
Arkansas reached into Georgia to pick up a big recruiting win on Wednesday. Samuel Mbake announced in a Signing Day ceremony at his school that he would be playing his college football for the Razorbacks. Mbake’s other finalists were Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Of his decision, Mbake...
Actually, Coach Prime wasn’t alone this time. Nor was the element isolated to the “Deion Sanders Effect” at Jackson State – though landing a consensus five-star recruit considered the nation’s top overall prospect to the Football Championship Level, and at a JSU program part of the tradition-rich Historically Black Colleges and Universities, certainly is unprecedented.
ATLANTA — Travis Hunter shocked the country this afternoon and picked Jackson State University over the University of Georgia and Florida State University. He previously publicly committed with the Seminoles. There were rumblings that he may flip his commitment and head up the road to play for Kirby Smart...
Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
The College football world was shocked this past week with the announcement of Lincoln Riley being the new head coach for the University of California. The offensive genius leaves the University of Oklahoma in hopes of bringing USC to its former glory. The effects of the hire have already hit...
Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
--- Lander Barton, LB, Salt Lake City (Utah) Brighton - Utah commit, 6-4, 215. The 6-4, 215-pounder is a long and lean linebacker with the optimal build and frame to continue to add weight and fill out in college. Barton will continue the family tradition by playing for Kyle Whittingham...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez has been named a 1st-team All-American by the AVCA. The freshman has had a record-breaking season for the Huskers, already been named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year. She’s compiled 498 digs this season. Two other Huskers...
A decorated local football player will get the chance in less than three weeks to step onto a national stage and compete against other players from around the United States. Joshua Francois, a sophomore at Ola High School, has been selected to participate in the Junior Academic All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The game is set to take place January 2.
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux became the fourth unanimous all-American in program history on Wednesday. Thibodeaux, who plans to enter the NFL draft, earned a first-team all-America selection from the American Football Coaches Association. "Thibodeaux joins LaMichael James (2010), Marcus Mariota (2014), and Penei Sewell...
Cumberland University senior Jace Capps, a Peachtree Ridge grad, was named to the AFCA NAIA All-American Team as a first-team selection on Monday. The defensive end had 53 tackles (21 1/2 for losses) and 12 sacks, which ranks third nationally in NAIA. He was a first-team All Mid-South Conference selection earlier and finished his career with 146 tackle and 24 1/2 sacks.
The mother of a Clemson transfer took to Twitter to thank Clemson for what they have done for her son. Katelyn McColl, Ajou Ajou's mother, is excited about his new journey as he transfers to South Florida to (...)
