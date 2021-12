According to the IEA, the spending on clean energy must triple in the next decade to meet the target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. Investing in clean energy is a hot topic nowadays. It is affecting every investor directly or indirectly as large key players in the financial industry are shifting their focus from traditional energy sources based on fossil fuels to modern clean energy sources. So far in 2021, over £2.5 billion pounds were poured into renewable energy infrastructure trusts that seduced investors with their weighted average net yield: the renewable energy infrastructure sector has an average yield of 5.2% compared to 4.6% for traditional infrastructure and 3.5% for global equity income funds according to Winterflood data.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO