Shiba Inu seemed prime for a more considerable move upwards but was halted as the entire market declined. SHIB found support on the $0.000034 level and seemed primed to move higher when the bears took over the market. This level was turned into resistance as SHIB’s price fell with the overall market. For this reason the new support is now found at $0.000030.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO