WTI consolidates Fed, EIA stockpile-led rebound above $71.00 amid mixed mood

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI bulls take a breather following the heaviest daily jump in a week. Market sentiment dwindles as post-Fed reaction awaits ECB, PMIs. EIA stockpiles dropped double the expectations, Omicron concerns test the bulls. WTI eases to $71.30, down 0.07% intraday while paring the biggest daily gain of the week...

