ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lance Skiiiwalker Drops ‘Tales From The Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine’ EP

By blame it on Meka
2dopeboyz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe follow-up to his early Fall release, Tales From The Telescope: Chapter 1 Rebirth, TDE’s Lance Skiiiwalker returns with its sequel Tales From...

2dopeboyz.com

Comments / 0

Related
edm.com

Shallou Shines Bright On "The Long Way Home" EP, Launches Remix Contest On Discord

Melodic electronica virtuoso Shallou dives deep on his latest project, an emotive, five-track EP titled The Long Way Home. Featuring soul-searching sonics, ethereal vocals and gently-thumping bass beats, it acts as the light at the end of a long tunnel for Shallou, who overcame his recent struggles with mental health—including a diagnosis with obsessive–compulsive disorder—to reconnect with his creative self.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Electronic Duo LNR THRY Shine on Ambient New EP ‘Fallout’

LNR THRY (pronounced as “lunar theory”) aim to capture “the freedom of expressing oneself through dance and connection outside of time, space and the social constructs that govern activities during the day.” Given their name and mission, it’s fitting then, that their new EP Fallout sounds like it would be the perfect soundtrack for an astronaut to explore the moon.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Tale Of Us' Anyma Releases New Two-Track EP ‘Running’

Italian producer and Tale of Us brainchild, Matteo Milleri releases his brand new EP Running as part of his solo project, Anyma. The Running EP is being released through 300 Entertainment / Afterlife. Running EP is a two-part release encompassing both an NFT (Eva 0) and two releases "Running" featuring vocals from Meg Myers and "Walking." While "Running" is a club-ready banger featuring the gorgeous Nashville-born singer-songwriter Meg Myers, "Walking" sees Anyma craft a dark bass-driven electronic track accompanied by calculated grooves and percussion samples. An artist who seems to ebb and flow between energetic club bangers and emotive songwriting moments, Anyma has excelled in his solo work, showcasing a production depth that stands out as unique to his work with Tale of Us.
MUSIC
Soompi

SHINee’s Minho Drops Teasers For Solo Digital Single “Heartbreak”

SHINee’s Minho is releasing a solo digital single!. On December 13, Minho unexpectedly dropped the first round of teaser images for a digital single titled “Heartbreak.” The single is set to be released on December 21 at 6 p.m. KST. Earlier that day, he had also announced...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telescope#Tde
Your EDM

Wodd Drops “Turn Off The Light” Off The Garden EP On Kannibalen

France’s WODD is closing out his biggest year yet with his second EP on Kannibalen Records, The Garden. After dropping his 4th Dimension EP earlier this year, as well as playing the main stage at Lost Lands, WODD is dropping three new bass-fueled hits that many fans got to preview live already.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Haya Elsamman Drops “Next Up” As Part Of An EP

Haya Elsamman has been waiting for a while to give the world a taste of her music-making abilities and that time has finally come. At the end of November, Haya Elsamman made her debut to streaming platforms with a new three-song EP featuring the single “Next Up.”. “Next Up”...
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Rob $tone & Dom Kennedy Link For “No Handshakes” Single

After a brief hiatus, San Diego rapper Rob $tone will return in 2022 with his BonaFide project. Having linked with the likes of Rubi Rose (on “I Love It”) and Too $hort (on “Gossip”), he continues his collaborative streak with “No Handshakes” featuring Dom Kennedy.
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Amity Affliction announce Somewhere Beyond The Blue EP, drop new single

The Amity Affliction have announced a new EP, Somewhere Beyond The Blue, and shared another single from the release. The record will be released as a limited-edition 7" that will ship in summer next year, and will feature previous tracks Like Love and Give Up The Ghost, as well as new tune Death Is All Around which is out now.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
horrornews.net

The Forgotten Drops Full Self-Titled Pop-EDM EP, Chapter I: The Forgotten

The Forgotten, who have dropped a plethora of well-received synthwave remixes, collaborations, and singles is back to welcome listeners into the cosmic journey of his own self-titled EP, Chapter 1: The Forgotten. The new EP brings together a vibrant mix of synthwave, pop, and EDM and includes the midtempo pop-EDM single “Interstellar,” and “Believe In Me,” an eclectic collaboration of styles with Ash Milez and Spanish singer and songwriter, Miyoki.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Eric Sharp Drops New Single,’Like Water’ Off Forthcoming EP!

Discovering new music from artists we’ve never heard from is one of the world’s simplest joys. Today, we get to experience said joy, and it is thanks to one, Eric Sharp. Here at EDMTunes, we’ve previously written about Sharp. Looking back in our archive, we can see that we shared a quality tune from Sharp alongside Tenova in 2016, titled ‘Hallucination‘. Today, we share with you a second quality tune, this time a single from his upcoming EP. The tune in question is that of his latest offering titled ‘Like Water’ featuring vocal work from Doe Paoro. If you’re into melodic, vocal-driven house music, then this is a tune you won’t want to pass up.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Westside Boogie Drops “Corner Store Freestyle”

While we wait for new tunes (and a new album) from Westside Boogie, he’s been holding things down with a myriad of freestyles over the past several months. Recently, he pulled up to The Corner Store podcast, where he brought his kid to work and dropped another freestyle. He...
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Benda Drops ‘Broward Bezel’ EP on Subsidia

Following the success of Tommy Gun, a frenzied collaborative single with Tisoki, Miami-born producer and DJ Benda makes a mark with his new multifaceted project “Broward Bezel EP.” Out now on Excision’s growing Subsidia imprint, this combustive 5 track release is the second EP to be announced from the young producer. Loaded with an array of tectonic sounds and incendiary lines, “Broward Bezel EP” is a striking feat brimming with tunes holding potential to provoke any crowd.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Patrick Topping Drops Off Remixes from ‘Planet Session’ EP

Patrick Topping looks to Reinier Zonneveld, Rebūke, and Deborah De Luca to bring forth unique takes on tracks from his Planet Session EP. If there’s one techno artist who has been on absolute fire lately, it’s Patrick Topping. Not only has this UK-based artist wowed crowds around the world with his immense performances, but he’s also continued to deliver some of the best tunes in the dance music scene as well. This year has only seen him grow his discography even further with tunes like “Disco Hits” with Hayley Topping and a remix of The Streets’ “Who’s Got The Bag,” but his biggest release of the year was the remarkable Planet Session EP.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Tierra Whack Shares ‘R&B?’ EP

Her third drop in as many weeks, Tierra Whack follows up her Pop? and Rap? EPs with — naturally — R&B?. “We’re just always experimenting and creating in the studio, and it was just one of those things where we had so much music but just all different genres,” Tierra said to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “And we’re just like, “You know what?” And then we would be in the studio sometimes debating on, “Okay, this feels like rap, but then really, it’s pop. And then this feels like R&B, but really, it’s gospel; or really, it’s gospel, but it feels like… “So we’re letting the fans decide. We’re letting the fans, the supporters, put rap question mark, pop question mark. Is it really? And I started by saying, when I was younger, I would have people tell me, “Yo, you got to stick to one thing, one style.”But it’s like, if this is all in me, I’m an artist. I should be able to express, you know? So, yeah, we’re just doing us. I’m giving you everything. I’m not holding back.”
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

6LACK Drops, “Rent Free,” “By Any Means” Singles

Despite not releasing new solo music since his 6pc Hot EP in 2020 (keep in mind, his album East Atlanta Love Letter dropped way back in 2018), 6LACK has kept busy throughout 2021 with features on tracks with Lil Tjay (“Calling My Phone”), J. Cole (“Let Go My Hand”), Khalid (“Retrograde”), and Isaiah Rashad (“Score”). He now ends his year with the release of two tracks: “Rent Free” and “By Any Means.”
MUSIC
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy