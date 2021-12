The electromagnetic engine is the only source through which you can charge your Android devices without worrying about the availability of electricity. The electromagnetic engine converts mechanical energy into electrical energy. Renewable energy which is also known as clean energy is produced from natural sources that are continuously restocked by the nature. Sunlight is one of the natural sources that are used for renewable energy production. However, its availability depends on time and weather conditions.

