ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Exclusive designs, easy to install, durable, built to last

By sponsored
probuilder.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Pro program supports the needs builders and flooring contractors during this time of significant growth. Together, we build strong. IBACOS' Andrew Shipp shares best practices and lessons learned from his days managing jobsites...

www.probuilder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $170 DIYed “Marble” Mantel Adds Major Character to a Nashville Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Nashville-based artist Elle Yount moved into her 1940s home, she knew she wanted to weave cozy elements into her space, but her first instinct wasn’t fuzzy blankets or shag rugs. Instead, she turned her attention to molding and mantels. “I’ve always been so drawn to architectural details, especially European ones,” Yount says. “I really wanted to incorporate that into our bedroom to add extra character.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
probuilder.com

More Homeowners Value Profitable Outdoor Living Trends

Connection to the outdoors/nature is increasingly prioritized by homeowners, so much so that outdoor living will soon be architectural designers’ second largest consideration when designing homes, after cost, according to the December Survey Insights Report by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. More than ever, homeowners are valuing outdoor gathering areas designed for privacy instead of one large yard, as well as year-round outdoor entertainment spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ELLE DECOR

These Interior Design Trends Will Define Our Homes in 2022

Nearly two years of intermittent lockdowns have turned us all into homebodies. But as we tentatively emerge from our cocoons, we might wonder what the future has in store for design. The disruption of our routines due to the pandemic has fundamentally transformed how we work and live at home, and the design trends and innovations of the year ahead will all reflect these shifts—perhaps permanently. The home may be more of a refuge than ever, but the more time we’ve spent staring at the walls, the more many of us have become visually restless and eager to make changes to our interiors. Thanks to Zoom, we’ve invited countless colleagues, friends, and family for a virtual peek into our personal spaces, but many of us are only tentatively stepping back into real life entertaining. We know what “before” looked like at home—how about “after”? We tapped the experts to find out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated, off-grid home features an upside-down layout to take in all of the outdoor views!

The Falcon House is a modular, prefabricated home with an upside-down layout and off-grid capabilities designed by sustainable architecture studio Koto. Koto, an architecture studio known for building modular Scandinavian-inspired houses, is familiar with sustainable design. While sustainability is no stranger to modern home-building either, Koto has made an art out of designing off-grid, prefabricated houses that can be assembled in a mountainside forest just as well as they can on a residential street in the suburbs. Envisioning their latest project, the Falcon House, atop a rolling hill, right beside a foggy lake, Koto achieves a carbon-neutral design by flipping the home’s layout upside down.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Built To Last#New Pro#Ibacos
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Meet the newest DIY flatpack stool that takes only 4 steps to assemble without any tools or hardware!

Small stools can come in handy anywhere. From empty art studios to crowded offices, stools can make the simple difference between sitting on the floor and having a seat. They especially come in handy when they’re designed for easy assembly and storage. Developed by Alondra Elizalde, That Stool is a flatpack DIY small stool designed with easy assembly to provide a practical means of having a stool anywhere, at any time.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

First Prefabricated Wooden Housing Modules Designed by RAU and SeARCH are Installed in Amsterdam

First Prefabricated Wooden Housing Modules Designed by RAU and SeARCH are Installed in Amsterdam. The first wooden housing modules of Juf Nienke, a new circular prefabricated timber housing project by SeARCH, RAU, and DS landscape architects, has been installed in Amsterdam. The project will feature 61 rental homes made entirely of wood, and will sit at the entrance of Centrumeiland, a newly raised piece of land on Lake IJmeer that features 1500 housing units. It is set to be one of the most sustainable apartment buildings in the Netherlands, incorporating an innovative cross-laminated timber construction and utilizing recycled materials.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
yankodesign.com

Minimal Architectural designs that prove why this trend always reigns supreme in the world of architecture!

There’s something about Minimalism that simply never goes out of style! And, minimal architecture just has a soft spot in my heart! Minimal architectural designs will always leave you with a warm feeling in your heart, an intense admiration for the attention to detail, and the delicate touches each structure consists of. They’re simple but smartly designed spaces that radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. And we’ve curated some of our favorite minimal structures for you! From a zen minimalist cabin that keeps the worldly distractions away to a Japanese-inspired residence that features a multi-tiered sloping roof – these exquisite minimal architectural designs make for perfect living spaces that’ll put your mind, heart, and soul at ease!
INTERIOR DESIGN
probuilder.com

Sustainable Building by the Numbers

Homebuilding is no longer exclusively about materials or land, but instead, how all the pieces fit together within an overarching puzzle. Sustainable building is using energy-efficient and healthier materials and the intelligent integration of design, construction, and operation of each home so it delivers benefits like healthier living, less maintenance, and durability not just for the next 15 years, but for decades to come.
HOME & GARDEN
probuilder.com

Home Designs That Pack More Into a Small Footprint

This article first appeared in the November/December 2021 issue of Pro Builder. If there’s a magic formula for designing homes that “live bigger” than their measured square footage, I don’t believe any of us in the residential design profession have yet to discover it. While the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

Four Ways to Decorate Your Mudroom, According to Interior Designers

When it comes to interior design, we focus the bulk of our attention on dwelling spaces, like the living room or even the kitchen, but the mudroom is an area that shouldn't be overlooked. "This small space can be the key to keeping the messiness from the outside world out of your home," Jade McNeil, the owner and principal of Jade McNeil Interiors, says. You store dirty shoes, wet umbrellas, and outerwear in this space, but McNeil says that there are even more ways to utilize this room. "A well-designed mudroom is more than your average foyer closet; it will not only have hanging for coats, but should also incorporate proper storage for shoes, hats, gloves, scarfs, umbrellas, pet leashes, and a mail or key drop spot."
INTERIOR DESIGN
probuilder.com

How the Ideal Empty-Nester Plan Is Evolving

Perceptions about empty-nester homes are evolving as more buyers seek out spacious floor plans to suit every need—from remote work to hosting family. Functional design innovations like flex rooms allow empty-nesters to take advantage of every room in the house for maximum living space. Some empty-nesters are flocking to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Dyson-inspired Designs that perfectly capture the essence, ingenuity and brilliance of the tech giant!

Dyson is by far, one of the most innovative companies ever! It transformed our mundane household appliances into intriguing products that make everyday chores an absolute blast. Did you ever think you could care so much about a vacuum cleaner? Me neither! The British tech giant has inspired designers to adopt its unique design language, and create some mindblowing Dyson-inspired products, automotive, appliances, and what not! And, we’ve curated some of the most awe-inspiring designs for you. From a Dyson-inspired urban bicycle concept to a conceptual Dyson ventilator – these innovative designs perfectly capture the essence, ingenuity, and brilliance of Dyson completely. And, we do hope Dyson could consider converting some of these cool concepts into the real deal someday. Enjoy!
ELECTRONICS
constructforstl.org

Distribution Center Design and Last-Mile Logistics

As the holiday season approaches, e-commerce sales on everything from groceries to backyard furniture have boomed. While good for the bottom line, the surge in online shopping has put pressure on logistics operations, particularly for the “last mile” — the final, and crucial step in delivery from the distribution center or warehouse facility to the end user.
ECONOMY
probuilder.com

A Home for the Ages: Sustainability, Health, and Attainability in One

This article first appeared in the November/December 2021 issue of Pro Builder. When Glenna Wilson, founder and owner of Charis Homes, in North Canton, Ohio, set out to build homes for the 55-plus cohort at The Courtyards at New Seasons, she had a clear vision in mind. “The focus is on right-sizing, not downsizing,” she says. “We want to provide a great home for buyers who have an increasingly hard time finding products in their price range.”
HOME & GARDEN
probuilder.com

Mollie Elkman Continues the Story of 'The House That SHE Built'

This article first appeared in the November/December 2021 issue of Pro Builder. Conceived by the Utah chapter of the National Association of Home Builders’ Professional Women in Building Council, The House That She Built brand aims to show women and girls that there is a place for them in the housing industry. Originating with a 3,200-square-foot home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, which the group built using skilled tradeswomen and women-owned companies for all stages of the project, the house build also served as inspiration for a children’s book about the many, varied opportunities for women in construction. The book’s author, Mollie Elkman, of Group Two Advertising, in Philadelphia, which was also the marketing agency for the house build, talked with Pro Builder about her inspiration and goals for continuing this story.
ENTERTAINMENT
WCNC

Create an easy guest room with Closets by Design

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Whether you're downsizing, or just want to be more organized, Closets by Design can help. They can help you organize every room in your home. Pantries, garages, closets, hobby nooks, and more. No matter what the size of your space, they'll help you design the perfect solution. If you're looking for a space for your guests, murphy beds are a great choice. Closets by Design can help with that too. To learn more visit closetsbydesign.com or call 800-BY-DESIGN.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Apartment Therapy

This Shipping Container House Celebrates Materials That Are Typically Concealed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Rob DePiazza, owner of Screen Arts, daughter Gisella DePiazza, and Bruno, 11-year-old Rat Terrier. Location: St. Augustine South, a mature subdivision located south of St. Augustine, Florida, the nation’s oldest city...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy