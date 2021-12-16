Podcast: From Crypto to Online Romance, How Money Mule Tactics Are Evolving

Crypto scams are increasingly prevalent as the surge in DeFi and NFT projects increases. From Discord server bots to imitation NFT projects on OpenSea, new ways of stealing cryptocurrencies through deceit continue to crop up. Most in the space are familiar with a typical rug pull scenario in which many invest in a new blockchain project, only for the project to later disappear and the owner to make off with all the investors’ funds. Others may have fallen victim to “pump and dump” schemes, in which wealthy holders of vast amounts of a cryptocurrency (a.k.a. “whales”) have been known to buy mountains of it cheap to drive up the price and increase its scarcity (thus creating FOMO), only then to sell it immediately, sending the price crashing down and then pocketing the profits.

