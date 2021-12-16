ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto

Podcast: From Crypto to Online Romance, How Money Mule Tactics Are Evolving

aba.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the pandemic and other factors triggering growth in — and new dimensions of — “money mule” scams, how what should bankers watch out for? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast...

bankingjournal.aba.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Knowledge is Power: How To Stay Protected From Crypto Scams

Crypto scams are increasingly prevalent as the surge in DeFi and NFT projects increases. From Discord server bots to imitation NFT projects on OpenSea, new ways of stealing cryptocurrencies through deceit continue to crop up. Most in the space are familiar with a typical rug pull scenario in which many invest in a new blockchain project, only for the project to later disappear and the owner to make off with all the investors’ funds. Others may have fallen victim to “pump and dump” schemes, in which wealthy holders of vast amounts of a cryptocurrency (a.k.a. “whales”) have been known to buy mountains of it cheap to drive up the price and increase its scarcity (thus creating FOMO), only then to sell it immediately, sending the price crashing down and then pocketing the profits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

How do crypto credit cards work?

Cryptocurrency is quickly becoming an incredibly valuable 'asset' in investment portfolios around the world. According to CoinMarketCap, the value of all available cryptocurrencies is over $2 trillion — and it's only getting bigger. Traditional and startup financial service companies have taken notice, and they're looking to attract new customers...
CREDITS & LOANS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Romance Fraudster Targeted 670 Women Online

A romance fraudster who targeted hundreds of women online has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering. Osagie Aigbonohan, 40, from Lagos, Nigeria, is currently awaiting sentencing after appearing before Southwark Crown Court on Friday. His scams are said to have tricked at least nine victims he befriended...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWSBTC

Cold Crypto Storage: How To Never Lose Access to Your Money

Cryptocurrency prices may be highly volatile, but one thing for sure is that they are here to stay. They were only seen as an alternative to make efficient transactions across borders in the early days. However, governments’ arbitrary inflation of fiat currencies has seen Cryptocurrencies become a far more reliable store of value.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Money Mule#Online Scams#Aml
bitcoin.com

Investing in Teams: Dogira Signals Evolving Crypto Standard

PRESS RELEASE. The anonymity afforded by the growing Web3 metaverse is a double-edged sword. Many of the visions of blockchain gaming metaverses are unrealistic or require funds only the biggest Silicon Valley operations have access to, à la Facebook (now Meta). Anonymous devs love to use the hottest crypto...
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
FTC
Republic Monitor

$1,800 Stimulus Check Will Be Directly Deposited To Your Account Days From Now

For each kid, families will get a direct deposit or a check. The amount will be determined by the child’s age and your income. In a recently published article in Local12, the American Rescue Plan permitted the distribution of a large sum of money to the American people in a variety of ways. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March, and most families received $1,400 payouts immediately.
INCOME TAX
NJ.com

How much money will I get from Social Security in 2022?

Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 5.9% increase in benefits in 2022, the biggest increase since 1982. Most retired workers will see an increase of $92 per month, bringing the average benefit among retirees to amount to $1,657 a month. The Social Security Administration will be distributing letters to beneficiaries...
PERSONAL FINANCE
mediafeed.org

Banks can freeze your accounts. Here are 3 reasons why

Your bank account may be frozen if your bank suspects fraud or illegal activity, or if they’re complying with a court order due to unpaid debts. The government can also request an account freeze for any unpaid taxes or student loans. Whatever the reason for the lock-up, finding out your...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy