On Dec. 2, Salina Police officers received a report of battery that occurred on W. Schilling Road near Centennial Road at 4:54 p.m. The 50-year old female victim said she was walking on W. Schilling Road, and was being followed by a male, who then approached her from behind and struck her on her buttocks. The person was confronted about his actions and he made an improper comment towards the victim.

SALINA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO