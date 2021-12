Chas Barstow is through to the second round of the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship after seeing off John Norman Jnr in a 3-1 sets win. Barstow like his opponent was on debut but he acclimatised mostly better than his opponent who grew into the tie taking a set but in the end it was a 93 average, two 180's and two ton plus checkouts as he sets up a tie with Michael van Gerwen.

