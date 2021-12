The only Colorado college bowl game isn’t until next week. And, the AFC West games are limited this week since two of the teams already played. Unfortunately the Chiefs were able to continue their winning streak and get another “W” against the Chargers. But, the two games that do take place for AFC West teams this week, are big games for all of the teams involved. The winners of both matches will move step closer to being in the playoffs and the losers are one game closer to being eliminated from post season play.

