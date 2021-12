If your team is not in the NFL playoff race heading into the final four weeks of the schedule, well, that team must be pretty bad. Except for the Lions, Texans, Jaguars, Bears and the two New York teams (Rotten Big Apple, indeed), everyone else remains in the conversation for the postseason. Division races in many cases aren't so much in question, but the wild cards are so uncertain that the likes of Seattle (5-8) and a slew of 6-7 clubs can't be ignored.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO