Airtel, Capgemini Collaborate on 5G-based Enterprise Grade Solutions

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBharti Airtel and Capgemini announced that they will collaborate on bringing 5G-based enterprise grade solutions to the India market. Airtel and Capgemini will bring together their experience in connectivity and 5G solutioning, and System Integration (SI) capabilities, to co-innovate a range of India-focused use cases. Capgemini’s 5G Lab, situated within its...

