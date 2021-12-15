Off-the-shelf, gene-edited CAR-T cells forge ahead, despite safety scare

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells targeting the CD19 antigen are effective in treating adults and children with B-cell malignancies. Place-of-care manufacturing may improve performance and accessibility by obviating the need to cryopreserve and transport cells to centralized facilities. Here we develop an anti-CD19 CAR (CAR19) comprised of the 4-1BB co-stimulatory and TNFRSF19 transmembrane domains, showing anti-tumor efficacy in an in vivo xenograft lymphoma model. CAR19 T cells are manufactured under current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) at two disparate clinical sites, Moscow (Russia) and Cleveland (USA). The CAR19 T-cells is used to treat patients with relapsed/refractory pediatric B-cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL; n"‰="‰31) or adult B-cell Lymphoma (NHL; n"‰="‰23) in two independently conducted phase I clinical trials with safety as the primary outcome (NCT03467256 and NCT03434769, respectively). Probability of measurable residual disease-negative remission was also a primary outcome in the ALL study. Secondary outcomes include complete remission (CR) rates, overall survival and median duration of response. CR rates are 89% (ALL) and 73% (NHL). After a median follow-up of 17 months, one-year survival rate of ALL complete responders is 79.2% (95%CI 64.5"’97.2%) and median duration of response is 10.2 months. For NHL complete responders one-year survival is 92.9%, and median duration of response has not been reached. Place-of-care manufacturing produces consistent CAR-T cell products at multiple sites that are effective for the treatment of patients with B-cell malignancies.

