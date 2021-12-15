ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Off-the-shelf, gene-edited CAR-T cells forge ahead, despite safety scare

Cover picture for the articleRace to the clinic reignites for an off-the-shelf alternative to autologous CAR-T cell therapy, even as concerns over chromosomal abnormalities linger. You have full access to this article via your institution. In November, CRISPR Therapeutics was handed a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T...

ajmc.com

Use of CAR T-Cell Therapy in LBCL Could Come Earlier After ASH 2021

Some of the most anticipated presentations at the 63rd Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition involve phase 3 results for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in second-line treatment. In 2017, FDA approved the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, tisangenlecleucel (tisa-cel), sold as Kymriah, and...
CANCER
MedCity News

BMS joins off the shelf cancer therapy chase with Immatics’ T cell-engaging drug

The first cancer cell therapies were personalized treatments made by isolating and engineering a patient’s own T cells in the lab—a complex, cumbersome, and expensive process. A slew of companies are pursuing off-the-shelf biologic drugs that could be easier to produce and quicker to administer. Bristol Myers Squibb is adding a prospect to its pipeline with a deal for rights to an Immatics drug that’s approaching its first test in humans.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Early Results Promising for Next-Generation CAR T-cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

Early safety and functional persistence data for ATA2271, a next-generation autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting mesothelin (MSLN), were considered promising in preclinical and preliminary clinical results presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021. ATA2271 is an investigational, autologous, second-generation CAR-T immunotherapy that is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

CAR T-Cell Therapy Indications Grow Significantly in 2021

With the rapid advancement of CAR T, there is no doubt that many patients in the future will reap the benefits. (CAR) T-cell therapy has revolutionized the treatment of hematologic malignancies since the initial approval of antiCD19 CAR T for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2017.1 2021 proved an exceptionally busy year for approvals in CAR T therapeutics, with several ongoing trials showing that additional indications are not far behind.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Pola-G-Len Regimen Shows Promise as an Alternative to CAR T Cells in Refractory FL

The combination of obinutuzumab with polatuzumab vedotin, or lenalidomide may be a solution for the toxicity sometimes observed with chimeric antigen receptor T cells in patients with follicular lymphoma. The combination of obinutuzumab (Gazyva) with polatuzumab vedotin (Polivy) or lenalidomide (Revlimid; Pola-G-Len) achieved high responses in patients with heavily pretreated...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Naratuximab Emtansine Plus Rituximab May Be an Alternative to CAR T Cells and Other Standard Therapies for R/R DLBCL

The efficacy and safety of naratuximab emtansine plus rituximab appear impressive for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas who are ineligible for stem cell transplant or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. Encouraging response rates and improved well-being were observed in patients with diffuse relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and other non-Hodgkin...
CANCER
freightwaves.com

Emerging cell and gene therapies bring unique supply chain challenges

The global medical and pharmaceutical industries are rapidly evolving, and the types of treatments available to patients are expanding on a near-daily basis. These exciting innovations tend to be fragile and often carry unique supply chain challenges, as evidenced by the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this year. Cell...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
