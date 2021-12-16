LISTEN: Do Cowboys Have NFL's Best Pass-Rush Trio?

The Dallas Cowboys pass rush has consistently been a strength for the team this season. However, the group figures to only get stronger.

Sunday's win against the Washington Football Team was the first time since Week 1 that Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence played together on the field.

Lawrence and Gregory have been dealing with injuries, while Parsons has been slowly building his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year and possibly a dark horse candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

The trio combined for four of the team's five sacks on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke and six of the team's nine quarterback hits.

Moving forward, quarterbacks will need to get rid of the ball quickly with Gregory and Lawrence coming off of each edge and Parsons usually coming up through the middle. ... or off the edge ... or, really, wherever he wants.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore also made his season debut Sunday, strengthening the pass rush even more.

The Cowboys were always a talented team, but with the defense coming together, it's getting awfully scary for opponents of Dallas.

"Trouble'' is the word Dak Prescott used to describe what other offenses now have to deal with against the Cowboys D

