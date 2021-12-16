ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LISTEN: Do Cowboys Have NFL's Best Pass-Rush Trio?

By Jeremy Brener
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 1 day ago
The Dallas Cowboys pass rush has consistently been a strength for the team this season. However, the group figures to only get stronger.

Sunday's win against the Washington Football Team was the first time since Week 1 that Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence played together on the field.

Lawrence and Gregory have been dealing with injuries, while Parsons has been slowly building his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year and possibly a dark horse candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

The trio combined for four of the team's five sacks on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke and six of the team's nine quarterback hits.

Moving forward, quarterbacks will need to get rid of the ball quickly with Gregory and Lawrence coming off of each edge and Parsons usually coming up through the middle. ... or off the edge ... or, really, wherever he wants.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore also made his season debut Sunday, strengthening the pass rush even more.

Cowboys Injury Updates on Tank & Tony

The Cowboys are monitoring foot issues with Tony Pollard and DeMarcus Lawrence.

2 hours ago

Pollard went through individual drills during the open media portion of practice, a step up from Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Cardinals at Cowboys Week 17 Kickoff Moves

What will be on the line when the Cards and Cowboys meet in the penultimate week of the regular season?

6 hours ago

The Cowboys were always a talented team, but with the defense coming together, it's getting awfully scary for opponents of Dallas.

"Trouble'' is the word Dak Prescott used to describe what other offenses now have to deal with against the Cowboys D

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions and analyze if the Cowboys have the best pass-rush trio in the NFL.

Marcus and Landon also talk about if Parsons could get snaps on offense this season.

Plus, the pair celebrate the 1,000th episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast with special appearances by some of the biggest names from Cowboys Twitter.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

