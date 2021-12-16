ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Host Knights for First Time in 2 Years | PRE-GAME STORY

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devils host the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center for the first time since Dec. 3, 2019. You can watch on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. Read the game preview below with lineup updates, videos, our pregame story and...

www.nhl.com

prohockeyrumors.com

Devils-Penguins Game Postponed

Another day, another postponement. The NHL has announced that the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins will not play tomorrow due to “COVID-related issues” affecting the Devils. That means New Jersey is now off through the holiday break, as their game Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens was previously postponed.
Cross-border games postponed through holiday break

NEW YORK/TORONTO - Following several days of meetings with their respective medical experts amid increasing positive test results and rising numbers of postponed games, the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) today jointly announced the following:. i) We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular-season...
Devils Lose, 5-2, in Detroit | GAME STORY

In a game featuring two teams battling COVID-19, short rosters and each other, it was the stars that would shine for Detroit in a 5-2 victory against New Jersey Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. Dylan Larkin recorded his first-career hat trick, and added an assist, to lead the Wings....
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5) are at home on Tuesday to take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (18-6-7). Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5) are at home on Tuesday to take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (18-6-7). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is 97.5 The Fanatic and FlyersRadio247.com.
NHL

Devils Drop 3-2 Loss to Penguins | GAME STORY

Late surge comes up short in the third period as New Jersey loses to Pittsburgh. The Devils late charge in the third period came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday at Prudential Center. Janne Kuokkanen and Nathan Bastian (power play) scored for New Jersey, and...
NHL

Devils need more consistency, leadership from veteran players, GM says

Fitzgerald believes commitment has 'slipped' after strong start this season. The New Jersey Devils need greater consistency and leadership from their veteran players, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday. "I need to see the experience gained over the years they've played and parlay that into consistency," Fitzgerald said. "They're the...
NHL

Devils, Canadiens Thursday Game Postponed | RELEASE

Amid changing and unpredictable conditions, NHL is determined to remain flexible and adaptable both in terms of scheduling and in adjusting Protocols as necessary. This afternoon, the NHL and NHLPA made a joint announcement that all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team have been postponed, from Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday break on Dec. 23, and will be rescheduled. As a result, Thursday's Devils game against the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Red Wings shut down through the Holiday Break

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days, as well continued COVID spread, the Detroit Red Wings' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
CBJ games vs. Buffalo Sabres scheduled for tonight/Thursday postponed

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Hockey League announced today that all club activities have been paused at least through the completion of the NHL's holiday break on December 26, including the postponement of two games against the Buffalo Sabres scheduled for tonight at KeyBank Center and Thursday, December 23 at Nationwide Arena. This action is the result of positive cases within the team over the past two days and concern for continued COVID spread.
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
bleachernation.com

Pity Points Piling Up, Another Ugly Hit, Red-Hot Rookie Reichel, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

While the result was the same two nights in-a-row for the Blackhawks, the feeling surrounding each result was different. After a disappointing effort against the Nashville Predators on Friday night, Chicago had a much more spirited comeback effort against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Unfortunately, each game ended in an overtime loss for the Blackhawks and they now face their first losing streak since Derek King took over as head coach.
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
