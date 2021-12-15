Revitalize, or Die (Part Six)

Jeff Siegler is a writer, speaker and consultant concerned with the powerful role place plays in our lives. He is the founder of the civic pride consulting ﬁrm, Revitalize, or Die. and a co-founding partner of Proud Places. Having grown up in a struggling rustbelt city Jeff understands the devastating cost...
Jason Purdy is the owner of Now & Later on Tipperary Hill in Syracuse. As one of the hardest hit industries during Covid, it seemed like many of our favorite bars and restaurants weren’t going to make it through the constant restrictions, mandates, and yellow and red zone designations. Many didn’t. Guidelines were constantly changing, and it was difficult for everyone, especially local, independently owned establishments to be able to adapt on a weekly and sometimes daily basis. Just when we thought we made a good pivot that would allow us to keep our heads above water, guidelines or restrictions would change, causing a chain reaction in one or many parts of our operations: staffing, inventory, capacity restrictions (or increases), hours of operation, and enforcement of mandates among others.
Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum requested a resolution from the Bullock County Commission for online tag renewal. The commission approved his request and now the legislature will need to approve the request as well. Tatum explained, he sold 12,174 tags last year. In the resolution, he requested an increase...
Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark asked the commissioners for a work session to discuss recreation and creating jobs for Union Springs/Bullock County. He asks for an executive session next month at the commission meeting to discuss future developments. He would like for the county commission to pledge up to $250,000...
The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
A series of videos going viral on TikTok show truck drivers allegedly refusing to drive through the state of Colorado over the 110-year jail sentence of their fellow driver, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos. The 26-year-old Cuban immigrant was handed the sentence—which many have deemed harsh and unfair—last week for a 2019 accident that killed four people after he crashed an out-of-control semi-truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood. More than 4 million people have since signed a petition on Change.org asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis to grant clemency or commute Aguilera-Mederos' prison sentence.
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again in much of the United States. To date, there have been 50,102,100 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 68,103 COVID-19 […]
As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
After a weekend of speculation, leaked plans, and Westminster gossip, the government has opted to stick with the status quo for the time being. Yet much like at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and then last winter, the decision to do so flies in the face of the data and modelling presented to ministers.
Editor’s note: Texas Public Radio (TPR) did not mention specific document types or the names of most affected individuals in order to protect people’s privacy and not disclose methods through which people could access unredacted social security numbers. Nor did TPR name all counties with exposures or those that did not respond to comment. TPR tried to only name counties that redacted or are actively working to redact documents with social security number exposures.
The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again in much of the United States. To date, there have been 50,102,100 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 74,654 […]
TOPEKA — Difficulty fully staffing long-term care facilities is resulting in poor outcomes for residents, strenuous working conditions and in severe cases, site closure. According to the state long-term care ombudsman, a higher-than-average 13 nursing homes have closed since the beginning of the year. Before the pandemic, there was at least one assisted living facility […]
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a new round of $500 stimulus payment this week. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who financially suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes job loss, reduced hours, funeral...
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again in much of the United States. To date, there have been 50,102,100 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 64,391 COVID-19 […]
Experts have said that there might soon be a drastic fall in the supply of four Grocery items. On-Shelf Availability (OSA) is the measure of a product’s availability for sale to a customer, in the place he expects it and at the time he wants to buy it. Going...
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 is approaching.
Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31.
The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application.
More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
