Revitalize, or Die (Part Six)

Jason Purdy is the owner of Now & Later on Tipperary Hill in Syracuse. As one of the hardest hit industries during Covid, it seemed like many of our favorite bars and restaurants weren’t going to make it through the constant restrictions, mandates, and yellow and red zone designations. Many didn’t. Guidelines were constantly changing, and it was difficult for everyone, especially local, independently owned establishments to be able to adapt on a weekly and sometimes daily basis. Just when we thought we made a good pivot that would allow us to keep our heads above water, guidelines or restrictions would change, causing a chain reaction in one or many parts of our operations: staffing, inventory, capacity restrictions (or increases), hours of operation, and enforcement of mandates among others.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO