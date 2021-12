Coach Brian Jones and his staff have been a model of consistency since his arrival to Jesuit. The Rangers have made plenty of deep runs in the playoffs and they hope to continue that trend in 2022. Things will look a little different this year without 2021 #6 overall pick Jordan Lawler leading their team, but this program doesn't rebuild, they reload. They return 5 starters from last years squad and 3 pitchers that saw a decent amount of action last year. They are going to be lead on the bump by Northern Colorado Signee Jake Storey, who features an upper 80's fastball. Offensively they have an experienced line up with Riley, Tucker, and Delaney leading the way. Also, look out for 2 very talented freshman as the season goes on, Jake Fults an Myles Mayse both have bright futures ahead of them. Jesuit has a good blend of Experience and Talented youth and I expect we will see them make another deep playoff run in 2022.

