The Birth of Jesus

A Christian wants to be as much like Jesus as they can. Part of being like Jesus is loving as He did. God has a goal of conforming us to the image of His Son. Romans 8:29 says for those God foreknew, He also predestined to be conformed to the idea of His Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters. Jesus was always obedient to the Father, pure in every way, and He loved people selflessly. In John 13:34, He commanded His disciples to love each other the same way He loved them.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO