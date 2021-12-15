ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Birth of Jesus

By Christy Crow
unionspringsherald.com
 6 days ago

2 In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. 2 (This was the first census that took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria.) 3 And everyone went to their own town to register. 4 So Joseph also...

www.unionspringsherald.com

dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
marioncoherald.com

Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ

W. Herschel Ford was pastor of First Baptist Church of El Paso, Texas for many years. During the 1960s, he preached a sermon titled “Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ.”. Note it was not THE seven wonders of Jesus Christ. There are many, many wonders about Jesus Christ. But here are seven:
RELIGION
Jesus
Desiring God

Jesus’s Favorite Title for Jesus

The hit CBS show Undercover Boss has enjoyed a decade-long run based on a simple premise. Conceal the identity of a high-ranking leader of a company as he or she works among ordinary employees — and make the big reveal of the boss’s true identity at the end of each episode. Part of the fun is how some folks begin to piece it together along the way.
RELIGION
101.9 The Bull

Follow the Horses to Canyon for a Cowboy Twist on the Birth of Jesus

If you're looking to add a country Christmas tradition to your list, then you must mark your calendar for the Palo Duro Cowboy Church's Cowboy Nativity. The PDCC will be telling the birth of Jesus Christ in a unique way. It's the story of Christ's birth if he had been born during the days of the working cowboy. Enjoy driving through different scenes of what might have happened the night Christ was born.
CANYON, TX
Newark Advocate

Katrick: Christmas shopping for Jesus

What do you get for the person who has everything? This time of the year, you can hear these words decking the halls of shopping malls. And for you virtual shoppers, they echo around the walls of merchandise found online. My mother was very easy to shop for. She was kind and generous to a fault, and always responded to any gift for any occasion with the words, “You really shouldn’t have.” ...
NEWARK, OH
mageenews.com

Are you looking for Jesus this Christmas?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Are u looking for Jesus this Christmas or is Christmas flying by the windows of your life so fast you will miss what God is offering you?
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How to Love Like Jesus

A Christian wants to be as much like Jesus as they can. Part of being like Jesus is loving as He did. God has a goal of conforming us to the image of His Son. Romans 8:29 says for those God foreknew, He also predestined to be conformed to the idea of His Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters. Jesus was always obedient to the Father, pure in every way, and He loved people selflessly. In John 13:34, He commanded His disciples to love each other the same way He loved them.
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Daily Item

Penn View Bible Institute's Christmas musical doesn't end with Jesus' birth

PENNS CREEK — During Christmastime, most people think about Jesus as a baby in a manger, but few think about the man on the cross. Now in their 14th season of presenting a Christmas musical for the community, Penn View Bible Institute plans to tell the whole Christmas story — the one that does not end with a baby’s birth, but with Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.
PENNS CREEK, PA
theperrynews.com

Las Posadas reprises pregnancy of Mary, birth of Jesus

The ecumenical Christmas festival of Las Posadas made its symbolic trek across the Holy Land of Perry Thursday night, with a homeless Mary and Joseph seeking shelter in a cold, dark and unloving world, as friendless as Haitian migrants on the Rio Grande. The annual ceremony began at the First...
PERRY, IA
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
BET

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
RELIGION
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION

