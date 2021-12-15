ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Britt speaks at commission meeting

Cover picture for the articleKatie Britt attended the county commission meeting. Attorney Lynn...

Katie Britt and Mo Brooks neck and neck in new senate poll; Mike Durant a contender

A new poll is showing a close Senate race between first-time candidate Katie Britt and six-term Congressman Mo Brooks. The poll was conducted by firm McLaughlin & Associates and was commissioned independently from any campaign or entity that supports a candidate in the race. The poll shows Britt leading Brooks on a head-to-head ballot, 38.8% to 36.6%. 24.6% of voters were undecided.
Farmers coalition backing Katie Britt for U.S. Senate

Conservative Republican Katie Britt’s campaign to serve as the next U.S. senator for Alabama this week announced the launch of “Farmers for Katie Britt,” a statewide grassroots coalition dedicated to highlighting Britt’s staunch support of agriculture and rural Alabama. Founding members of Farmers for Katie Britt...
Richard Shelby
Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
