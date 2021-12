Things couldn't have gone much better for Tennessee on Early Signing Day on Wednesday. The Vols added a trio of four-star prospects to their first full recruiting class under head coach Josh Heupel in addition to signing all of their existing commitments coming into the day. Running back Justin Williams picked Tennessee over Auburn, the Vols edged out Florida State for long-time Georgia commitment and Top247 defensive lineman Tyre West and edge rusher James Pearce gave the Vols a surprise signing on Wednesday after he'd been considering waiting until February.

