Nuclear makes a comeback in the Netherlands

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netherlands' new coalition government has placed nuclear power at the heart of its climate and energy policy. Some EUR500 million (USD564 million) has been earmarked to support new nuclear build in the period to 2025. Borssele, the Netherlands' only operating nuclear power plant (Image: EPZ) "We want to...

Kazakhstan looks to small nuclear reactors

Kazakhstan has begun to investigate the deployment of small reactors with a memorandum of cooperation signed between NuScale and Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants (KNPP), a branch of the government's Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund. Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan's capital (Andy_Bay - Pixabay) “Kazakhstan has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060,"...
Polish support for nuclear on a high

Support for nuclear energy in Poland is overwhelming with 78% of people supporting the technology as a response to climate change, according to opinion polling. It comes as the country experiences a series of developments towards nuclear deployment. Nuclear energy is strongly supported in Poland, with few undecided (Image: Polish...
Deep borehole disposal suitable for ERDO countries, study shows

Deep borehole disposal is a viable, cost-effective solution for all of the intermediate and high-level long-lived radioactive waste (ILW/HLW) that is being temporarily stored by five European countries, according to a feasibility study by Deep Isolation. The study was commissioned by Norwegian Nuclear Decommissioning (NND) on behalf of the European Repository Development Organisation (ERDO), a multinational group established in 2021 to address the challenges of safely managing long-lived radioactive wastes either separately or in one combined mined repository.
RWE awards German reactor dismantling contracts

German utility RWE has awarded a contract to Westinghouse to dismantle two reactors at the Gundremmingen nuclear facility. It has also contracted a consortium comprising Framatome and Transnubel to dismantle the reactor of the Emsland plant. The Gundremmingen plant in Bavaria (Image: RWE) Westinghouse will dismantle and pack the reactor...
EU needs long-term operation of nuclear fleet, says Foratom

The long-term operation (LTO) of the existing fleet of nuclear power reactors will help the European Union achieve its emission reduction targets at an affordable cost, according to European nuclear trade body Foratom. In an updated position paper, it says the LTO of existing units will help achieve the interim 2030 targets, reduce the EU's energy import dependency and support the integration of a higher share of renewables.
China Claims Its First Floating Nuclear Reactor Can Withstand Extreme Typhoons

A safe reactor is a seaworthy reactor. Or at least, it should be. China claims its floating nuclear reactors, which will power off-shore oil rigs, can withstand “once-in-10,000-year” storms, according to an initial report from The South China Morning Post. That means hurricane-force winds, and more. To test its resilience, marine engineers subjected a model of the newly designed 60-megawatt reactors to strong winds and dangerously powerful undercurrents.
Demonstration HTR-PM prepares for grid connection

The High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor-Pebble-bed Module (HTR-PM) at the CORRECTED - Shidaowan plant in China's Shandong province is preparing to be connected to the grid for the first time, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has announced. The unit's twin reactors achieved first criticality in September and November, respectively. The...
Solar parks could help bees make a comeback

Recent research done by Lancaster University has found that solar parks could provide vital habitats for wildlife. Specifically, the researchers say that wildflowers grown beside solar panels could provide the perfect habitat for bumblebees. The study, which will be presented on Monday at a conference held by Ecology Across Borders, shows that if the parks are managed well, they could be vital in helping the ecosystem flourish.
Safety reviewed at Ostrovets before start up of unit 2

Two more rounds of international peer review have taken place at Belarus' Ostrovets nuclear power plant as the power plant's second reactor prepares to start up. Ostrovets (Image: European Commission) "An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission found that Belarus has significantly strengthened its regulatory nuclear safety framework over the...
Akkuyu 1 construction and components

Construction has begun on the seawater pumping station for unit 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, while its control rod drive mechanism has been manufactured and tested in Russia. The VVER-1200 reactor is slated to start operation in 2023. Workers prepare rebar that will become the foundation...
Second Chinese Hualong One achieves criticality

Unit 6 of the Fuqing nuclear power plant has attained a sustained chain reaction for the first time. The unit - the second of two demonstration Hualong One reactors at the site in China's Fujian province - will now undergo a series of tests before being connected to the grid and entering commercial operation.
Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
Russia ready to 'fight' for space tourism supremacy

After a decade-long hiatus, Russia is relaunching an ambitious bid for dominion over the world's budding space tourism industry, jostling with zealous billionaires, the United States, and rising China. Russia flaunted its comeback this month dispatching two cosmic adventurers -- Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant -- to the International Space Station (ISS) in its first launch of tourists in 12 years. Buoyed by the success, firebrand space chief Dmitry Rogozin talked up Russia's next steps to supremacy: a special module at the ISS for Russia's visitors, spacewalks outside the station, and -- down the line -- trips around the moon. "We will not give this niche to the Americans. We are ready to fight for it," he told reporters at a press conference as Maezawa was blasting towards the ISS on a 12-day mission.
Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
