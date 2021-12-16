ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trae Young potential injury is a smack in the face for Hawks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrae Young of the Atlanta Hawks recently headed back to the locker room after getting hit in...

fadeawayworld.net

Trae Young Proposed To His Long-Time Girlfriend Shelby Miller

Since making his debut in the NBA, Trae Young is only getting better. With each passing season, the 23-year-old is adding more jewels to his crown. Despite Young's obviously great numbers, the Atlanta Hawks aren't doing that well this season. They are 14-14 and in the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
11Alive

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young announces engagement

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young woke up with a new title Friday morning -- fiancé. The 23-year-old announced his engagement on Instagram Thursday night, posting photos of him getting down on one knee to propose to longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller with the caption, "What a night."
NBA
KESQ

Young overcomes neck injury, Hawks beat Magic 111-99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young played through a minor neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 111-99 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak. Young left for the locker room late in the third quarter after Cole Anthony hit him with a shoulder in the face on an offensive foul. Young was deemed to have a neck cramp and returned with 5:31 remaining after Orlando got to 104-84. Atlanta won its fifth consecutive road game — a feat made more impressive by the fact that it opened the season 1-8 away from home. Terrence Ross scored 18 points for Orlando.
NBA
Trae Young
NBC Sports

LeBron, Trae Young, react on Twitter to Curry setting 3-point record

Stephen Curry is now, officially, the king of the NBA 3-pointer. With a first-quarter triple in Madison Square Garden Tuesday, Curry broke Ray Allen’s record for the most 3s made in NBA history. The respect of Curry’s peers shined through as many of them — including LeBron James, who...
NBA
Albany Herald

Trae Young, Hawks hand Magic sixth straight loss

Trae Young had 28 points, John Collins totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks ended a two-game losing streak with a 111-99 win over the host Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The Hawks led by as many 23 points in the second half as they returned to...
NBA
#Atlanta#Smack#Trae Young Of#The Atlanta Hawks#The Orlando Magic#Clutchpoints
FanSided

NBA Math currently has Trae Young ranked fifth in the MVP race

This hasn’t quite been the campaign the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) were expected to have. They’ve dealt with injuries (again) and have had to battle through some tough losses (also again). Their 111-99 win over the Orlando Magic, who they will see again in a week, couldn’t have come at a better time.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trae Young reveals his advice given to Jalen Suggs

When Jalen Suggs signed with Adidas, the eventual fifth overall pick of the Orlando Magic revealed that players like Trae Young and others inspired him to join the apparel company. Entering the NBA, Suggs relished the opportunity to face the superstars of the league. Prior to the season, Suggs had...
NBA
Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone

Very few people can say that they were a first-hand witness to Stephen Curry’s quest to become the GOAT shooter. One of them is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, who has been teammates with Curry for many years now. On Wednesday, Thompson came out with an emotional congratulatory message for his basketball brother after […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

