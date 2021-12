The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is asking the East Texas community to come to the aid of one of their deputies. Several weeks ago, in a post on their Facebook Page, the NCSO gave an update on Deputy Patrick Martin. At that time, Martin had been hospitalized for over a week with severe heart complications. According to the post, Martin had obtained a virus (not related to COVID) that attacked his lungs. Soon, the virus made it into his blood stream and started damaging his heart.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO