The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will soon operate several electric vehicles and install charging stations on the reservation thanks to a $6.7 million federal grant. Standing Rock’s SAGE Development Authority is sharing the grant with the nonprofit Native Sun Community Power Development to bring electric vehicles to the reservation and to the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota. The idea is also to create a charging network for the reservations.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO