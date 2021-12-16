ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Enbridge seeks federal jurisdiction in oil pipeline dispute

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpFaF_0dOAQJZt00

Enbridge Energy moved Wednesday to shift to federal court a Michigan lawsuit seeking shutdown of an oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes

The Canadian company argued that a 2019 lawsuit filed in a state court by Attorney General Dana Nessel should be heard by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff, who last month retained jurisdiction over a separate case initiated by Enbridge to keep oil flowing through its Line 5.

“We are hopeful that the attorney general will agree that it makes sense for her case and the Enbridge case to be decided by the federal court rather than risk duplicative litigation and inconsistent results,” spokesman Ryan Duffy said.

But Nessel said the “outrageous maneuver” violates a federal rule that moving cases from one court to another must be done within 30 days of the initial filing.

“We will address this flagrant attempt to undermine that process in court and remain fervently committed to our belief that the fate of Michigan’s greatest natural resources should be determined in a Michigan court,” Nessel said.

Enbridge's gambit was the latest twist in a multi-year political and legal battle over Line 5, which carries about 23 million gallons (87 million liters) daily of crude oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wisconsin and Sarnia, Ontario

It passes through northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and is part of an Enbridge network transporting Canadian crude to refineries in both nations.

A 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) section is divided into two pipes that cross the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, where Lake Michigan and Lake Huron meet. Environmental groups and Indigenous tribes contend they risk a spill that could pollute hundreds of miles of water and shorelines, while Enbridge says they've never leaked and are in sound condition.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Enbridge in November 2020 to close the 68-year-old line, revoking a 1953 state easement allowing its placement in the straits. The company, based in Calgary, Alberta, filed a federal lawsuit and ignored the Democratic governor's May 12 shutdown deadline.

Nessel, who had sued in state court to enforce Whitmer's order, urged Neff to return the case to state court. But the judge ruled last month that it was “properly in federal court” because it raises issues “under consideration at the highest levels of this country’s government.”

They include Canada's invocation of a 1977 treaty with the U.S. involving oil shipments between the two nations and federal pipeline safety regulation, Neff said.

Whitmer and Nessel responded this month by dropping their 2020 lawsuit and refocusing attention on the 2019 case filed in Michigan's Ingham County. It argues that Line 5's presence in the straits violates the public trust and state environmental law.

The judge, James Jamo, has scheduled a status hearing for Jan. 7.

Enbridge said in a statement that the two cases are similar and belong in the same court. The company said federal law allows a lawsuit defendant to move a case from state to federal court within 30 days of receiving “solid and unambiguous information” that such an action could be taken.

Neff's ruling Nov. 16 “provided the solid information relied on here, and the case has now been removed for further proceedings before the federal district court,” the company said.

Nessel disputed Enbridge's interpretation of the rules.

“Our residents deserve more than a company who seeks to profit from our natural resources while at the same time attempting to evade legal review of their actions by our state’s courts,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

FERC seeks answers on Energy Transfer pipeline violations

Drilling operations allegedly resulted in a 2mn gallon release of contaminated fluids. The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on December 16 asked midstream company Energy Transfer Partners to explain why it should not have to pay a $40mn penalty for violations during the construction of its Rover natural gas pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Grist

Pipeline companies face criminal charges for oil spill

It’s Friday, December 17, and energy companies are being held accountable for a California oil spill. A federal grand jury charged Amplify Energy and two subsidiary companies this week with criminal negligence for their role in a 25,000-gallon oil spill off the coast of Southern California in October. According to the jury’s three-page indictment, the companies’ negligence on six fronts — including understaffing and an insufficiently trained crew — led to the illegal release of oil into federal waters near Huntington Beach.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie has reported as quoted by Reuters. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of U.S. oil pipelines stood at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Grand Jury Accuses Amplify Energy of Negligence in Oil Spill

(Reuters) -A federal grand jury has accused Amplify Energy Corp and two of its subsidiaries of illegally and negligently discharging oil during a pipeline break in California in October and failing to respond to alarms. The Department of Justice said the indictment alleges that the companies, which own and operate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WausauPilot

Court rules against proposed frac sand plant in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court on Thursday refused to reinstate a permit for a proposed $75 million frac sand operation in western Wisconsin, a victory for environmentalists who have been fighting for years to protect the 16 acres (6.5 hectares) of pristine wetlands. Atlanta-based Meteor Timber...
WISCONSIN STATE
iosconews.com

Enbridge files lawsuit to keep Line 5 case in federal court

(The Center Square) – As many predicted, pipeline company Enbridge filed to remove a lawsuit to shut down Line 5 from state court to keep it in front of a federal judge. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been attempting to revoke the easement that allows Line 5 to transport approximately 540,000 gallons of hydrocarbons across a five-mile stretch of the Straits of Mackinac. The easement has been honored since 1953.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Lake Michigan#Oil And Gas#Refineries#Enbridge Energy#Canadian#Indigenous
cbs3duluth.com

WI DNR seeks public comment on Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 pipeline relocation

ASHLAND, WI -- Wisconsin leaders are looking for public feedback on Enbridge Energy’s proposal to relocate its Line 5 pipeline in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron counties. According to the DNR, Enbridge leaders want to build about 41 miles of a new 30-inch-diameter crude oil pipeline to relocate its existing Line 5 pipeline outside of tribal lands of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
WISCONSIN STATE
oilandgas360.com

Enbridge sees two options for pipelines after Canadian regulatory pushback

CALGARY (Bloomberg) –Enbridge Inc. is evaluating two tolling options for its vast Mainline oil pipeline network after a proposal to offer long-term contracts to keep the conduits full was rejected by Canada’s energy regulator. North America’s largest pipeline company will either pursue a modified, incentive-based version of its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
jwnenergy.com

Enbridge sees two options for pipelines after contracting failed

Enbridge Inc. is evaluating two tolling options for its vast Mainline oil pipeline network after a proposal to offer long-term contracts to keep the conduits full was rejected by Canada’s energy regulator. North America’s largest pipeline company will either pursue a modified, incentive-based version of its current arrangement, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nativesunnews.today

Oil from Line 3 keeps flowing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Oil has been flowing across Minnesota through the newly built Line 3 replacement pipeline for over a month now. Tribal and environmental groups have been teamed up to protest the pipeline construction for several years, but their efforts failed to garner the support of both the Trump and Biden administrations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hot967.fm

Enbridge: Aggressive Climate Change Measures Shortening Pipeline Lifespan

Enbridge is acknowledging federal regulatory filings that say aggressive climate change measures are shortening the lifespan of its pipelines, including Minnesota’s Line Three. Indigenous environmental group Honor the Earth is asking regulators to set up a decommissioning fund for Line Three, which has been mandated but not accomplished. Enbridge maintains that Line Three will have a 30-year lifespan, extending into 2051, despite analysis that pegs it as lasting until 2040. Line Three was completed in October.
ENVIRONMENT
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Interior Department report seeks more revenue from oil and gas on federal land

A brief but anticipated report from Interior Department leaders largely concludes the government is not charging enough for oil and gas produced from federal territory. Industry representatives said the report is the latest in a series of confusing messages from the Biden administration regarding energy policy. Alaska-based oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

384K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy