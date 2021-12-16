ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

Hopewell Twp resident, author Michael J. McLaughlin, named a 2021 Best Thriller Award finalist for mystery novel, “Fugue”

By MercerMe Community Contributor
mercerme.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey-based author Michael J. McLaughlin has been named a Best Mystery category finalist in the 2021 Best Thriller Awards for his recently published novel, “Fugue.”. With its awards, the Best Thrillers website (bestthrillers.com) looks to recognize the year’s top English-language books in 15 major categories. Categories include action thriller, spy...

mercerme.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopewell, NJ
NBC News

Defense rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial after two days

Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell declined Friday to testify at her sex trafficking trial. “Your honor, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell said. With that, Maxwell’s defense team wrapped up its case after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Mystery Novel#La Paz#Best Thrillers

Comments / 0

Community Policy