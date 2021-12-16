Hopewell Twp resident, author Michael J. McLaughlin, named a 2021 Best Thriller Award finalist for mystery novel, “Fugue”
New Jersey-based author Michael J. McLaughlin has been named a Best Mystery category finalist in the 2021 Best Thriller Awards for his recently published novel, “Fugue.”. With its awards, the Best Thrillers website (bestthrillers.com) looks to recognize the year’s top English-language books in 15 major categories. Categories include action thriller, spy...mercerme.com
Comments / 0