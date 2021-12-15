ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

12-15-21 The Travis Thomas Experience Hour 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1:15 - Travis reacts to Ron Rivera’s comments on Taylor Heinicke’s decision-making...

FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Brittany Matthews tweeting through Chiefs-Chargers nailbiter is all of us

Brittany Matthews, fiancee to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tweeted through Kansas City’s Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to extend their winning streak to seven games with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, who were one game behind them for first-place in the AFC West. While they are two of the better teams in the AFC, this game also featured a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game — Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has funny compliment for Matt LaFleur’s wife

Aaron Rodgers offered a funny compliment for BreAnne LaFleur, who is the wife of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday for his weekly guest visit. During their talk, McAfee complimented LaFleur on his well-put together look on gameday. McAfee...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
NFL
FanSided

Urban Meyer left Jaguars facility in worst way possible

After practice Wednesday, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer apparently left and didn’t return, forcing his staff to prepare the team without him. Urban Meyer is officially out as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, before news that Meyer was fired started circulating, it appears as if...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Two DTs To Miss NYG Game Due To COVID Protocols

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were mostly clear from COVID-19 all week long until Saturday. That's when they found out a pair of defensive tackles were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play against the Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys will be without both Osa Odighizuwa and...
NFL

