Beard scores 23 to carry Georgetown over Howard 85-73

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dOAN41w00

Tyler Beard had a season-high 23 points as Georgetown got past Howard 85-73 on Wednesday night.

Collin Holloway had 15 points for Georgetown (6-4), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Donald Carey added 14 points and eight rebounds. Malcolm Wilson had 13 points and four blocks.

The Hoyas forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Kyle Foster scored a career-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (5-5). Tai Bibbs added 16 points. Elijah Hawkins had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

After a glorious win over Syracuse on Saturday, a shorthanded Georgetown won a hard-fought, sloppy game against Howard, 85-73. Let’s not bury the lede: this was the Tyler Beard game. He led the Hoyas with 23 points in 30 minutes. He paired well with Dante Harris (10 pts, 7 assists, 3 steals) and Donald Carey (14 pts, 4-7 3PT), and showed that he can be a force in the backcourt. Collin Holloway (15 pts, 5 rebounds) and Malcolm Wilson (13 pts, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks) were also integral on a night when the Hoyas were shorthanded, Aminu Mohammed was in foul trouble, and the Hoyas turned the ball over 23(!) times.
