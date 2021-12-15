ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence

The exploitation of Multiple Feature Extraction Techniques for Speaker Identification in Emotional States under Disguised Voices

By Noor Ahmad Al Hindawi, Ismail Shahin, Ali Bou Nassif
 4 days ago

Due to improvements in artificial intelligence, speaker identification (SI) technologies have brought a great direction and are now widely used in a variety of sectors. One of the most important components...

Emotion-Cause Pair Extraction in Customer Reviews

Emotion-Cause Pair Extraction (ECPE) is a complex yet popular area in Natural Language Processing due to its importance and potential applications in various domains. In this report , we aim to present our work in ECPE in the domain of online reviews. With a manually annotated dataset, we explore an algorithm to extract emotion cause pairs using a neural network. In addition, we propose a model using previous reference materials and combining emotion-cause pair extraction with research in the domain of emotion-aware word embeddings, where we send these embeddings into a Bi-LSTM layer which gives us the emotionally relevant clauses. With the constraint of a limited dataset, we achieved . The overall scope of our report comprises of a comprehensive literature review, implementation of referenced methods for dataset construction and initial model training, and modifying previous work in ECPE by proposing an improvement to the pipeline, as well as algorithm development and implementation for the specific domain of reviews.
Pose-guided Feature Disentangling for Occluded Person Re-identification Based on Transformer

Occluded person re-identification is a challenging task as human body parts could be occluded by some obstacles (e.g. trees, cars, and pedestrians) in certain scenes. Some existing pose-guided methods solve this problem by aligning body parts according to graph matching, but these graph-based methods are not intuitive and complicated. Therefore, we propose a transformer-based Pose-guided Feature Disentangling (PFD) method by utilizing pose information to clearly disentangle semantic components (e.g. human body or joint parts) and selectively match non-occluded parts correspondingly. First, Vision Transformer (ViT) is used to extract the patch features with its strong capability. Second, to preliminarily disentangle the pose information from patch information, the matching and distributing mechanism is leveraged in Pose-guided Feature Aggregation (PFA) module. Third, a set of learnable semantic views are introduced in transformer decoder to implicitly enhance the disentangled body part features. However, those semantic views are not guaranteed to be related to the body without additional supervision. Therefore, Pose-View Matching (PVM) module is proposed to explicitly match visible body parts and automatically separate occlusion features. Fourth, to better prevent the interference of occlusions, we design a Pose-guided Push Loss to emphasize the features of visible body parts. Extensive experiments over five challenging datasets for two tasks (occluded and holistic Re-ID) demonstrate that our proposed PFD is superior promising, which performs favorably against state-of-the-art methods. Code is available at this https URL.
Training Robust Zero-Shot Voice Conversion Models with Self-supervised Features

Unsupervised Zero-Shot Voice Conversion (VC) aims to modify the speaker characteristic of an utterance to match an unseen target speaker without relying on parallel training data. Recently, self-supervised learning of speech representation has been shown to produce useful linguistic units without using transcripts, which can be directly passed to a VC model. In this paper, we showed that high-quality audio samples can be achieved by using a length resampling decoder, which enables the VC model to work in conjunction with different linguistic feature extractors and vocoders without requiring them to operate on the same sequence length. We showed that our method can outperform many baselines on the VCTK dataset. Without modifying the architecture, we further demonstrated that a) using pairs of different audio segments from the same speaker, b) adding a cycle consistency loss, and c) adding a speaker classification loss can help to learn a better speaker embedding. Our model trained on LibriTTS using these techniques achieves the best performance, producing audio samples transferred well to the target speaker's voice, while preserving the linguistic content that is comparable with actual human utterances in terms of Character Error Rate.
Explore Long-Range Context feature for Speaker Verification

Capturing long-range dependency and modeling long temporal contexts is proven to benefit speaker verification tasks. In this paper, we propose the combination of the Hierarchical-Split block(HS-block) and the Depthwise Separable Self-Attention(DSSA) module to capture richer multi-range context speaker features from a local and global perspective respectively. Specifically, the HS-block splits the feature map and filters into several groups and stacks them in one block, which enlarges the receptive fields(RFs) locally. The DSSA module improves the multi-head self-attention mechanism by the depthwise-separable strategy and explicit sparse attention strategy to model the pairwise relations globally and captures effective long-range dependencies in each channel. Experiments are conducted on the Voxceleb and SITW. Our best system achieves 1.27% EER on the Voxceleb1 test set and 1.56% on SITW by applying the combination of HS-block and DSSA module.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bootstrap Equilibrium and Probabilistic Speaker Representation Learning for Self-supervised Speaker Verification

In this paper, we propose self-supervised speaker representation learning strategies, which comprise of a bootstrap equilibrium speaker representation learning in the front-end and an uncertainty-aware probabilistic speaker embedding training in the back-end. In the front-end stage, we learn the speaker representations via the bootstrap training scheme with the uniformity regularization term. In the back-end stage, the probabilistic speaker embeddings are estimated by maximizing the mutual likelihood score between the speech samples belonging to the same speaker, which provide not only speaker representations but also data uncertainty. Experimental results show that the proposed bootstrap equilibrium training strategy can effectively help learn the speaker representations and outperforms the conventional methods based on contrastive learning. Also, we demonstrate that the integrated two-stage framework further improves the speaker verification performance on the VoxCeleb1 test set in terms of EER and MinDCF.
From Noise to Feature: Exploiting Intensity Distribution as a Novel Soft Biometric Trait for Finger Vein Recognition

Most finger vein feature extraction algorithms achieve satisfactory performance due to their texture representation abilities, despite simultaneously ignoring the intensity distribution that is formed by the finger tissue, and in some cases, processing it as background noise. In this paper, we exploit this kind of noise as a novel soft biometric trait for achieving better finger vein recognition performance. First, a detailed analysis of the finger vein imaging principle and the characteristics of the image are presented to show that the intensity distribution that is formed by the finger tissue in the background can be extracted as a soft biometric trait for recognition. Then, two finger vein background layer extraction algorithms and three soft biometric trait extraction algorithms are proposed for intensity distribution feature extraction. Finally, a hybrid matching strategy is proposed to solve the issue of dimension difference between the primary and soft biometric traits on the score level. A series of rigorous contrast experiments on three open-access databases demonstrates that our proposed method is feasible and effective for finger vein recognition.
Self-Supervised Modality-Aware Multiple Granularity Pre-Training for RGB-Infrared Person Re-Identification

While RGB-Infrared cross-modality person re-identification (RGB-IR ReID) has enabled great progress in 24-hour intelligent surveillance, state-of-the-arts still heavily rely on fine-tuning ImageNet pre-trained networks. Due to the single-modality nature, such large-scale pre-training may yield RGB-biased representations that hinder the performance of cross-modality image retrieval. This paper presents a self-supervised pre-training alternative, named Modality-Aware Multiple Granularity Learning (MMGL), which directly trains models from scratch on multi-modality ReID datasets, but achieving competitive results without external data and sophisticated tuning tricks. Specifically, MMGL globally maps shuffled RGB-IR images into a shared latent permutation space and further improves local discriminability by maximizing agreement between cycle-consistent RGB-IR image patches. Experiments demonstrate that MMGL learns better representations (+6.47% Rank-1) with faster training speed (converge in few hours) and solider data efficiency (<5% data size) than ImageNet pre-training. The results also suggest it generalizes well to various existing models, losses and has promising transferability across datasets. The code will be released.
Graph-wise Common Latent Factor Extraction for Unsupervised Graph Representation Learning

Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
COMPUTERS
Improved YOLOv5 network for real-time multi-scale traffic sign detection

Traffic sign detection is a challenging task for the unmanned driving system, especially for the detection of multi-scale targets and the real-time problem of detection. In the traffic sign detection process, the scale of the targets changes greatly, which will have a certain impact on the detection accuracy. Feature pyramid is widely used to solve this problem but it might break the feature consistency across different scales of traffic signs. Moreover, in practical application, it is difficult for common methods to improve the detection accuracy of multi-scale traffic signs while ensuring real-time detection. In this paper, we propose an improved feature pyramid model, named AF-FPN, which utilizes the adaptive attention module (AAM) and feature enhancement module (FEM) to reduce the information loss in the process of feature map generation and enhance the representation ability of the feature pyramid. We replaced the original feature pyramid network in YOLOv5 with AF-FPN, which improves the detection performance for multi-scale targets of the YOLOv5 network under the premise of ensuring real-time detection. Furthermore, a new automatic learning data augmentation method is proposed to enrich the dataset and improve the robustness of the model to make it more suitable for practical scenarios. Extensive experimental results on the Tsinghua-Tencent 100K (TT100K) dataset demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the proposed method when compared with several state-of-the-art methods.
DISTREAL: Distributed Resource-Aware Learning in Heterogeneous Systems

We study the problem of distributed training of neural networks (NNs) on devices with heterogeneous, limited, and time-varying availability of computational resources. We present an adaptive, resource-aware, on-device learning mechanism, DISTREAL, which is able to fully and efficiently utilize the available resources on devices in a distributed manner, increasing the convergence speed. This is achieved with a dropout mechanism that dynamically adjusts the computational complexity of training an NN by randomly dropping filters of convolutional layers of the model. Our main contribution is the introduction of a design space exploration (DSE) technique, which finds Pareto-optimal per-layer dropout vectors with respect to resource requirements and convergence speed of the training. Applying this technique, each device is able to dynamically select the dropout vector that fits its available resource without requiring any assistance from the server. We implement our solution in a federated learning (FL) system, where the availability of computational resources varies both between devices and over time, and show through extensive evaluation that we are able to significantly increase the convergence speed over the state of the art without compromising on the final accuracy.
Extreme Zero-Shot Learning for Extreme Text Classification

The eXtreme Multi-label text Classification (XMC) problem concerns finding most relevant labels for an input text instance from a large label set. However, the XMC setup faces two challenges: (1) it is not generalizable to predict unseen labels in dynamic environments, and (2) it requires a large amount of supervised (instance, label) pairs, which can be difficult to obtain for emerging domains. Recently, the generalized zero-shot XMC (GZ-XMC) setup has been studied and ZestXML is proposed accordingly to handle the unseen labels, which still requires a large number of annotated (instance, label) pairs. In this paper, we consider a more practical scenario called Extreme Zero-Shot XMC (EZ-XMC), in which no supervision is needed and merely raw text of instances and labels are accessible. Few-Shot XMC (FS-XMC), an extension to EZ-XMC with limited supervision is also investigated. To learn the semantic embeddings of instances and labels with raw text, we propose to pre-train Transformer-based encoders with self-supervised contrastive losses. Specifically, we develop a pre-training method MACLR, which thoroughly leverages the raw text with techniques including Multi-scale Adaptive Clustering, Label Regularization, and self-training with pseudo positive pairs. Experimental results on four public EZ-XMC datasets demonstrate that MACLR achieves superior performance compared to all other leading baseline methods, in particular with approximately 5-10% improvement in precision and recall on average. Moreover, we also show that our pre-trained encoder can be further improved on FS-XMC when there are a limited number of ground-truth positive pairs in training. By fine-tuning the encoder on such a few-shot subset, MACLR still outperforms other extreme classifiers significantly.
Objective hearing threshold identification from auditory brainstem response measurements using supervised and self-supervised approaches

Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Deep Reinforcement Learning Policies Learn Shared Adversarial Features Across MDPs

The use of deep neural networks as function approximators has led to striking progress for reinforcement learning algorithms and applications. Yet the knowledge we have on decision boundary geometry and the loss landscape of neural policies is still quite limited. In this paper we propose a framework to investigate the decision boundary and loss landscape similarities across states and across MDPs. We conduct experiments in various games from Arcade Learning Environment, and discover that high sensitivity directions for neural policies are correlated across MDPs. We argue that these high sensitivity directions support the hypothesis that non-robust features are shared across training environments of reinforcement learning agents. We believe our results reveal fundamental properties of the environments used in deep reinforcement learning training, and represent a tangible step towards building robust and reliable deep reinforcement learning agents.
Centralizing State-Values in Dueling Networks for Multi-Robot Reinforcement Learning Mapless Navigation

We study the problem of multi-robot mapless navigation in the popular Centralized Training and Decentralized Execution (CTDE) paradigm. This problem is challenging when each robot considers its path without explicitly sharing observations with other robots and can lead to non-stationary issues in Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL). The typical CTDE algorithm factorizes the joint action-value function into individual ones, to favor cooperation and achieve decentralized execution. Such factorization involves constraints (e.g., monotonicity) that limit the emergence of novel behaviors in an individual as each agent is trained starting from a joint action-value. In contrast, we propose a novel architecture for CTDE that uses a centralized state-value network to compute a joint state-value, which is used to inject global state information in the value-based updates of the agents. Consequently, each model computes its gradient update for the weights, considering the overall state of the environment. Our idea follows the insights of Dueling Networks as a separate estimation of the joint state-value has both the advantage of improving sample efficiency, while providing each robot information whether the global state is (or is not) valuable. Experiments in a robotic navigation task with 2 4, and 8 robots, confirm the superior performance of our approach over prior CTDE methods (e.g., VDN, QMIX).
Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
Interference Suppression Using Deep Learning: Current Approaches and Open Challenges

In light of the finite nature of the wireless spectrum and the increasing demand for spectrum use arising from recent technological breakthroughs in wireless communication, the problem of interference continues to persist. Despite recent advancements in resolving interference issues, interference still presents a difficult challenge to effective usage of the spectrum. This is partly due to the rise in the use of license-free and managed shared bands for Wi-Fi, long term evolution (LTE) unlicensed (LTE-U), LTE licensed assisted access (LAA), 5G NR, and other opportunistic spectrum access solutions. As a result of this, the need for efficient spectrum usage schemes that are robust against interference has never been more important. In the past, most solutions to interference have addressed the problem by using avoidance techniques as well as non-AI mitigation approaches (for example, adaptive filters). The key downside to non-AI techniques is the need for domain expertise in the extraction or exploitation of signal features such as cyclostationarity, bandwidth and modulation of the interfering signals. More recently, researchers have successfully explored AI/ML enabled physical (PHY) layer techniques, especially deep learning which reduces or compensates for the interfering signal instead of simply avoiding it. The underlying idea of ML based approaches is to learn the interference or the interference characteristics from the data, thereby sidelining the need for domain expertise in suppressing the interference. In this paper, we review a wide range of techniques that have used deep learning to suppress interference. We provide comparison and guidelines for many different types of deep learning techniques in interference suppression. In addition, we highlight challenges and potential future research directions for the successful adoption of deep learning in interference suppression.
Masked Feature Prediction for Self-Supervised Visual Pre-Training

We present Masked Feature Prediction (MaskFeat) for self-supervised pre-training of video models. Our approach first randomly masks out a portion of the input sequence and then predicts the feature of the masked regions. We study five different types of features and find Histograms of Oriented Gradients (HOG), a hand-crafted feature descriptor, works particularly well in terms of both performance and efficiency. We observe that the local contrast normalization in HOG is essential for good results, which is in line with earlier work using HOG for visual recognition. Our approach can learn abundant visual knowledge and drive large-scale Transformer-based models. Without using extra model weights or supervision, MaskFeat pre-trained on unlabeled videos achieves unprecedented results of 86.7% with MViT-L on Kinetics-400, 88.3% on Kinetics-600, 80.4% on Kinetics-700, 38.8 mAP on AVA, and 75.0% on SSv2. MaskFeat further generalizes to image input, which can be interpreted as a video with a single frame and obtains competitive results on ImageNet.
