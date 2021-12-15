ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Peru kids receive gifts from Santa

classichits106.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU – Mr. Santa Claus and the Peru Blue & Red Christmas for...

www.classichits106.com

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Hundreds of children to receive gifts from Energy Northwest this holiday season

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds of children around the Tri-Cities will receive gifts they weren’t expecting this holiday season. The initiative by Energy Northwest will ensure that 376 children in the Benton Franklin Head Start program will have presents under the tree. Each child in the program was individually sponsored by an Energy Northwest employee. They will each receive two gifts: A toy and an article of clothing.
TRI-CITIES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Peru Police And#Peru Fire Departments
hometownstations.com

Lima students surprised with gifts and more from Santa and the Fraternal Order of Police

Lima students and their families received some early Christmas joy on Saturday. The Fraternal Order of Police teamed up with Santa Claus himself to deliver presents to students that are struggling. These students were picked out by their counselors at school. These counselors identified each family that is in need of the Christmas Spirit.
LIMA, OH
mymixfm.com

Kids get the chance to ‘Skate with Santa’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Wigwam Skate & Event Center hosted a ‘Skate with Santa’ event on Saturday. Kids had the opportunity to skate with Santa at the facility. Other activities including cookie decoration and festive games. Wigwam Skate & Event Center President Robert Kramer said that...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal & Sunday Journal

'It helps a lot:' Community children receive gifts through Santa with a Badge

MARTINSBURG — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 83 brought Christmas joy to 100 children in the tri-county area as the officers played Santa Saturday morning. The Santa with a Badge program allowed the children, who were selected through established criteria and from referrals from schools, churches and other parties, to partner with an officer and select $100 worth of items during a shopping trip to Walmart in Spring Mills.
MARTINSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
KISS 106

Show Your Kids a Photo of Santa Delivering Their Gifts in Your Home

I tell you what... Christmas sure is different today than it was when I was a kid. I was doing good if I saw Santa at the mall. He wasn't here there and everywhere we turned. In fact, seeing Santa has become so commonplace that my very perceptive daughter started noticing differences when she was only about five and wanted answers. I had to explain they are all helpers and Santa is at the North Pole this time of year but drops in from time to time. When you see the real Santa, you'll know.
RELATIONSHIPS
WCPO

Hot Holiday Gifts for Kids

Christmas and Hanukkah will be here before we know it—and many popular toys are already selling out. That may mean that parents will need to get creative to get what kids have on their wish lists. Fortunately, we have a super mom and tech expert Cassie Slane to help.
SHOPPING
KDVR.com

Gifts for Kids

It is hard to find the right gift for kids, and it is even harder to find something they will enjoy past Christmas morning. Why not give them the gift that keeps on giving all year with Little Passports. It is an award winning subscription package where kids get activities in the mail that spark interest in things like culture, science, etc. For more information go to LittlePassports.com.
SCIENCE
Crescent-News

Christmas for Kids receives money from Keith Hubbard fund

Christmas for Kids received a $1,000 donation from the Keith Hubbard Family Donor Advised Fund. This gift was made in memory of Keith Hubbard. Pictured awarding the gift are Steve Hubbard, left, and Ray Dailey of the Marine Corps League.
CHARITIES
mix929.com

Santa rides a fire truck to visit children in Peru with COVID

LIMA (Reuters) – Sometimes Santa doesn’t need a sled and reindeer. In Peru Santa hopped on a fire engine and was lifted up in the truck’s cherry picker to deliver Christmas cheer and presents to children infected with COVID-19 who are isolating with their families in a high-rise compound known as the Village.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelcn.com

Kids in Caledonia enjoy breakfast with Santa

CALEDONIA – After – or in some cases – before enjoying a breakfast of pancakes, bacon and more, kids in Caledonia had a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday. “We started out just wanting to have an activity in the village for Christmas...
CALEDONIA, NY
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis ‘Santa Mail’ due from kids Dec. 17

Now in its second year, the city of Sturgis will offer a special “North Pole Express” mailbox through Dec. 17 for children to deliver Christmas lists to Santa. The North Pole Express mailbox is located on the north side of Sturgis Department of Public Safety, 124 N. Nottawa St., along the sidewalk.
STURGIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy