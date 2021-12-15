Peru kids receive gifts from Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Three months ago, Maria’s 26-year-old...
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Presley is from Nigeria and...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds of children around the Tri-Cities will receive gifts they weren’t expecting this holiday season. The initiative by Energy Northwest will ensure that 376 children in the Benton Franklin Head Start program will have presents under the tree. Each child in the program was individually sponsored by an Energy Northwest employee. They will each receive two gifts: A toy and an article of clothing.
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Reed and Natalie were blessed...
Lima students and their families received some early Christmas joy on Saturday. The Fraternal Order of Police teamed up with Santa Claus himself to deliver presents to students that are struggling. These students were picked out by their counselors at school. These counselors identified each family that is in need of the Christmas Spirit.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Wigwam Skate & Event Center hosted a ‘Skate with Santa’ event on Saturday. Kids had the opportunity to skate with Santa at the facility. Other activities including cookie decoration and festive games. Wigwam Skate & Event Center President Robert Kramer said that...
On December 5th, 2021, the South Central FFA Chapter held an event at the Kinmundy-Alma Fire Department, in Kinmundy. The event allowed children from around the area to come visit Santa Claus and take a picture with him. Dasani Rose Photography of Sandoval took photos of the children and families...
MARTINSBURG — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 83 brought Christmas joy to 100 children in the tri-county area as the officers played Santa Saturday morning. The Santa with a Badge program allowed the children, who were selected through established criteria and from referrals from schools, churches and other parties, to partner with an officer and select $100 worth of items during a shopping trip to Walmart in Spring Mills.
Ahead of the holiday season, 360° Painting of Brandon began hosting a virtual food drive for Sessums Elementary that will continue through Friday, December 10. The food drive is part of its ongoing Kids-Lift charity program, which hosted a similar virtual food drive at the beginning of the year. The...
An agreement between the Town of Normal and Santa Claus’ North Pole Headquarters is bringing phone calls from Santa for children in the community. Normal Parks and Recreation is arranging Phone Calls from Santa for children ages 2-10. The event requires prior registration for the children to receive personalized phone calls.
LEESBURG — More than 180 local kids will be riding in style this Christmas. The Leesburg Police Department hosted its annual holiday bicycle and gift giveaway on Monday night at the Venetian Center. Local elementary school students and their siblings got brand new bicycles, helmets, a personal gift from Santa...
I tell you what... Christmas sure is different today than it was when I was a kid. I was doing good if I saw Santa at the mall. He wasn't here there and everywhere we turned. In fact, seeing Santa has become so commonplace that my very perceptive daughter started noticing differences when she was only about five and wanted answers. I had to explain they are all helpers and Santa is at the North Pole this time of year but drops in from time to time. When you see the real Santa, you'll know.
Christmas and Hanukkah will be here before we know it—and many popular toys are already selling out. That may mean that parents will need to get creative to get what kids have on their wish lists. Fortunately, we have a super mom and tech expert Cassie Slane to help.
It is hard to find the right gift for kids, and it is even harder to find something they will enjoy past Christmas morning. Why not give them the gift that keeps on giving all year with Little Passports. It is an award winning subscription package where kids get activities in the mail that spark interest in things like culture, science, etc. For more information go to LittlePassports.com.
Christmas for Kids received a $1,000 donation from the Keith Hubbard Family Donor Advised Fund. This gift was made in memory of Keith Hubbard. Pictured awarding the gift are Steve Hubbard, left, and Ray Dailey of the Marine Corps League.
LIMA (Reuters) – Sometimes Santa doesn’t need a sled and reindeer. In Peru Santa hopped on a fire engine and was lifted up in the truck’s cherry picker to deliver Christmas cheer and presents to children infected with COVID-19 who are isolating with their families in a high-rise compound known as the Village.
CALEDONIA – After – or in some cases – before enjoying a breakfast of pancakes, bacon and more, kids in Caledonia had a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday. “We started out just wanting to have an activity in the village for Christmas...
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. The past two years have...
Now in its second year, the city of Sturgis will offer a special “North Pole Express” mailbox through Dec. 17 for children to deliver Christmas lists to Santa. The North Pole Express mailbox is located on the north side of Sturgis Department of Public Safety, 124 N. Nottawa St., along the sidewalk.
Troy’s Toy Drive is back once again, gathering presents for children in the community. Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season. More than 13,000 Vermonters are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”...
Comments / 0