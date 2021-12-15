ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magdalen College School, founded in 1480, is one of the country’s leading independent day schools. The Sports Department is the largest in the School and oversees the provision of all sport across the Junior and Senior School.

MCS is seeking to appoint a skilled and motivated individual as soon as possible in January 2022, to help the Head of Girls’ Sport in developing Netball further within the school. The successful applicant will be expected to coach bright and enthusiastic female pupils in the 6th form. The ideal candidate should be an outstanding netball coach who displays a high level of technical knowledge alongside an enthusiasm for both participation and performance levels of the game.

Further details of the position and the Support Staff application form are available on our website: Netball Professional - Magdalen College School (mcsoxford.org)

The employment terms are based on ability to work 2.5 hours per week averaged across the Hilary and Trinity academic terms, during term time.

The school’s Support Staff application form, full cv, and a covering letter of application, should be e-mailed to Mrs Ana Johnson, HR Director, (recruitment@mcsoxford.org) no later than Wednesday 5th January. Interviews will be on Tuesday 11th January. Applicants who only send a CV will be automatically rejected.

Magdalen College School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and the successful candidate will be required to undergo statutory checks before the commencement of his/her employment.

