ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High winds, dust storm create chaos on Plains states’ highways

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAxNQ_0dOAK6yR00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – Strong winds and gusts nearing 90 mph wreaked havoc and created dangerous conditions on the roads in Missouri and Kansas.

Near Springfield, Missouri, troopers said the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control because of the wind Wednesday morning. Troopers said the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the semi.

In Kansas, an overturned truck blocked part of Interstate 70 , east of Salina.

Troopers and police said they expected to see more crashes like these throughout the afternoon and evening as wind gusts were expected to become even stronger.

Another issue was all of the blowing dust. This is what it looked like in western Kansas, late Wednesday morning as a dust storm blew through the area and made it difficult to see. There were reports of 86 mph wind gusts in this area.

Troopers closed a stretch of I-70 Wednesday afternoon because of the brownout.

In addition to the dust, residents in Kansas are also experiencing hazy skies and a smell of smoke in the air . Meteorologists from the National Weather Service said the smoke is likely from the wildfires in central Kansas, particularly in Ellis County.

The high winds were also causing tree damage and downed power lines, leaving thousands without power in the Kansas City area.

  • Debris from nearby farm fields swirls around on Highway 400 between Mullinville, Kans., and Dodge City on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxCmQ_0dOAK6yR00
    Visibility was less than a half mile in Jetmore, Kans., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis Heyingkswie=
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IxBO_0dOAK6yR00
    The Hodgeman County Undersheriff confirmed these grain bins were blown away from a nearby farm into cornfield across Hwy 283 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jetmore, Kans. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZqGR_0dOAK6yR00
    The dust from heavy winds obscures the sun in Hodgeman County in Jetmore, Kans., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

The National Weather Service issued two “never-before-seen” weather outlooks for several Plains and Midwest states that were forecast to see rare December severe storms.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois. A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Five dead as new swarm of tornadoes hit the US: ‘To have this in December is really abnormal’

At least five people have been killed after “really abnormal” powerful storms and record-breaking winds lashed several US states. Winds as high as 120 km/h (about 75mph) caused hurricane-like storms in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin resulting in power outages and destruction to livestock and property in these states.“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual any time of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.“But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”As of 6:54 PM CST, there have been 249 severe...
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

Dangerous Storms Are Forecast In Oklahoma Tonight

Dangerous thunderstorms and flash flooding are forecast in Oklahoma tonight, according to the National Weather Service. "A few storms could be severe this evening and tonight, mainly north of the Interstate 30 corridor in Southeast Oklahoma, extreme Southwest Arkansas, and extreme Northeast Texas. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. In addition, locally heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates could result in isolated flooding."
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
scitechdaily.com

Tornado Damage: Nighttime Satellite Images Detail Kentucky Blackout

Tornadoes and severe winds knocked out power to Mayfield and surrounding towns. On the night of December 10-11, 2021, a potent storm front and dozens of tornadoes blew across the midwestern United States, killing more than a hundred people and destroying homes and businesses across at least four states. One of the worst-hit areas was western Kentucky near the town of Mayfield. As of December 15, nearly half of the customers in Graves County were still without power.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy