Finance Assistant - Part-time

Pay: Kent Range 4

Start Date: Immediate

FINANCE ASSISTANT REQUIRED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

Monday – Friday, 9.00am - 2.30 pm (can be flexible)

25 hours per week, Term Time Only

How would you like to work for a school that provides a supportive and friendly environment?

We are seeking to recruit to our Finance team and are looking for someone who has experience, expertise and knowledge to join our team and contribute to our vision that “every moment, every day, every individual counts”!

If this sounds just like what you have been searching for then look no further!

As a Finance Assistant you will:

Process orders in an efficient manner and in line with best practice

Manage the school online cashless system

Work as part of a team

Assist the Finance Officer in dealing with invoice queries and checking supplier statements

To be successful in this role you will have:

Grade 4 GCSE English and Mathematics or equivalent or NVQ Level 2 in Business, Administration or Finance (desirable)

Experience of working within a finance setting

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Ability to work as part of a team as well as on your own

What we offer:

A friendly and professional place to work

The opportunity to work in an All-Through school with pupils aged 4 to 19 years.

Greater likelihood of securing education at St George’s School for your children in accordance with our admissions criteria.

Working in outstanding facilities, we work across a 38 week curriculum.

Located in the beautiful coastal town of Broadstairs within the District of Thanet, we boast a central location with affordable housing.

St George’s is a successful, oversubscribed school, judged as Good by Ofsted where achievement is rising rapidly, all we want is to provide the best possible education for our pupils.

Further information:

We reserve the right to close this post on receipt of sufficient applications. We can only consider applications received in the school format, we are unable to accept CVs.

We welcome visits to the school, so please contact us on 01843 609013 to arrange your visit.

St George’s Church of England Foundation School is fully committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. An enhanced DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) with barred list check is required for all successful applicants.

Closing Date: 06/01/2022 at 12:00

Interviews: 13th January 2022

Information about the school

St George’s Church of England Foundation School is a mixed all through school with pupils from age 4 – 19.

The school has a distinct Christian ethos and is passionate about improving the life chances of all children in its care through its vision of “Every moment, every day, every individual counts”. The school has modern state of the art facilities across both Primary and Secondary and is at the centre of the community.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1