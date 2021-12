The summer of 2021 sadly saw a significant prevalence of wildfires. These raging infernos can be dangerous and even life-threatening. As such, it is important that firefighting teams have the necessary tools to contain them as much as possible. One such method of containing these blazes is aerial firefighting, using ‘water bomber’ aircraft.’ Many water bombers are converted former commercial aircraft, but how do they make the switch?

