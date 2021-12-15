Lunchtime Supervisor - Term Time

Pay: KR3 £4,173 per annum

Start Date: January 2002

Northfleet School for Girls are seeking to appoint a part time Lunchtime Supervisor to ensure effective supervision during social times (lunch) and contribute towards a safe, friendly and relaxing environment.

The post is for 10 hours per week / 38 weeks per year (term time only). The working pattern is 12:30 - 14:30 Monday to Thursday and 11:45 - 13:45 on a Friday.

The post holder will supervise students as they queue for catering outlets and use social space, utilise schools behaviour and reward systems where appropriate and contribute to a friendly and positive environment through engaging with the students.

The successful candidate will;

Enjoy working with young people and seeing them succeed in a school environment

Have the ability to interact with young people to ensure the right environment

Have experience of working with young people in a structured environment such as school, club or visit activity

As a school we will offer you:

Performance management reviews take place annually in September with the opportunity for a performance related pay increase once an employee is eligible i.e. has been employed long enough for evidence to be provided

The opportunity to be part of a whole school team which believes in working together to achieve excellence

A school which values every individuals’ contribution and seeks to develop skills and talents across all areas of school life

A school which believes that students and staff should ‘enjoy the journey!’

Northfleet School for Girls and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. We expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

The appointment is subject to satisfactory references, medical clearance and an enhanced DBS check.

We reserve the right to withdraw this advert before the published closing date should a suitable candidate be appointed before.

Closing Date: 31/12/2021 at 16:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Northfleet School for Girls is a vibrant and friendly school which values every individual as a professional member of the whole team.

Our vision is that all students should dream big and achieve. This is realised through staff, students and parents working closely together, having high expectations in all areas and enjoying the journey.

We are at a very exciting stage in our path to outstanding. Results have improved year on year and are now significantly above similar schools, student engagement is excellent and intake numbers are expanding rapidly at both Year 7 and Year 12. We are particularly excited to be building a brand new dedicated Sixth Form building for 2021.

The following quotes from our 2020 staff survey give a feel for the school;

“I believe the students behaviour is really good and it makes this school a great place to work.”

“The school management have a caring ethos and as a new member of staff I am very impressed with how valued I have been made to feel and the initiatives to make the working environment a happy place to be.”

“I love working at this school and do find it a good school to work for. I do feel valued and that there are opportunities for me to professionally develop. The behaviour here is good and SLT are supportive. It is a great school to work at.”

“Fantastic place to work - staff very supportive of each other and students.”

“The school is immaculately presented which provides a professional environment for our students to learn in and be proud of. SLT always make time to support every member of staff and the expectation of the workforce is clear.

In addition to the above; parent surveys show that 97% would recommend the school, 99% say their child is taught well and 99% say we look after their child well.

If you would like to be part of a school that values the contribution of all staff in achieving great education and want to work in an environment where everyone is supported to develop further then we would like to speak with you.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

