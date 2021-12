Having a baby is one of the most wonderful things that you are ever going to experience. However, it’s not like this all the time. There are also plenty of things about being a new parent that people don’t seem to want to talk about, and often these are the important ones. But, by not talking about them, a lot of new parents feel as though they are failures and as though they are the only one struggling with these particular issues. In this article, we’re going to be talking about some of the things that we wish people would have told us about newborns. Keep reading down below if you would like to find out more.

