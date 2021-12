Warner Bros. Japan Releases a New Trailer For The Batman. We may have a new Spider-Man movie this week, but the first few months of 2022 will belong to The Batman. Director Matt Reeves is taking Gotham City outside of the DC Extended Universe, with a new Batman (Robert Pattinson). There are also updated takes on Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Riddler (Paul Dano), and Penguin (Colin Farrell). While Warner Bros. will likely debut a new trailer before the end of the year, Warner Bros. Japan has already beaten them to the punch. And if you don’t mind some Japanese language voiceovers to start, there’s some new footage as well.

