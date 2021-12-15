Classroom TA with Responsibility for a Child with Type 1 Diabetes - Part-time

Start Date: immediate

Pay: KR3 £18 425 pro rata'd

We are seeking to appoint a teaching partner to join our fantastic team of teaching partners and staff. Working hours will be 3 days a week Mon - Wed, term time only 8.45 am - 3.15 pm. Starting as soon as possible.

The successful candidate will be working in year 3 as a classroom assistant with the additional duties of assisting a child with type 1 diabetes.

The ideal candidate would have some experience of caring for someone with Type 1 diabetes or other relevant medical/caring experience.

In addition to usual TP duties the role will require the successful candidate to:

Care for the pupil adhering to the agreed care plan.

Monitor blood glucose levels using a continuous blood glucose monitor and blood tests (via a finger prick).

Take action to keep the pupil safe when necessary.

Administer insulin using pump therapy and injections.

Be willing to undertake continuous professional development (training)

Liase with mum and other professionals (e.g. nurse)

St Mark's is a supportive, nurturing and caring school that is passionate about making a difference to the lives of our young learners.

At St Mark's we put high quality relationships between adults and children at the heart of everything we do. We encourage everyone to have high expectations of themselves and each other so that we can develop a reflective, independent learning environment.

The successful candidate will be joining a very friendly and supportive team of staff and governors working with well behaved children. Visits to the school are warmly welcomed and can be arranged by contacting the school office on 01892 525402.

St Mark's CE Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

The successful applicant will need to undertake an Enhanced Disclosure via the DBS and wil be subject to qualification, reference and health checks.

Closing Date: 03/01/2022 at 23:00

Interviews: 6th January am

Information about the school

St Mark's CE Primary is a two form entry school set in large grounds on the outskirts of Tunbridge Wells. Class sizes vary from 20 - 30 pupils, with a maximum of 30 children permitted in each class.

An extensive building and refurbishment programme was completed in July 2015, providing superb new facilities for the children. We also have an outside classroom, kindly funded by the PTA.

We were rated Good by Ofsted in February 2017, and we have strong links with our local church St Mark's, Broadwater. The school has a strong Christian ethos and in December 2019 we had our SIAMS inspection and were judged as Good.

Our vision of 'Aspire, Believe, Succeed' underpins everything we do.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

