Support Assistant (Part Time, Part Year) – CTK St Mary's Site

 4 days ago
We are keen to appoint an enthusiastic Support Assistant with a genuine passion in supporting students to achieve their full potential. Join us at St Mary’s where you’ll be central to our mission to help London’s most ambitious students achieve success.

CTK St Mary's is part of the Christ the King Sixth Forms group of three highly successful sixth forms located in south east London and Kent. As a sixth form centre for excellence, CTK St Mary's offers a wide range of both A Level and vocational courses. Located in Sidcup, on the Kent borders and surrounded by green playing fields, CTK St Mary’s students are inspired and motivated to succeed.

We are seeking to appoint to the position of Support Assistant at the St Mary’s site. You will provide highly efficient study support to students. This will primarily involve managing and supporting students in the Learning Resources Centre (LRC) or other designated support areas.

The successful candidate will have excellent communication and organisational skills and will be able to guide and manage individuals and groups of students. Awareness of the study needs of 16-19 year old students and the ability to work positively and proactively with such students is also key.

Join us to be inspired, be extraordinary, and be the best you can be.

For an application form and further details, please visit the vacancies page of our website via the button below.

Closing Date: 10am on Friday 7th January

Interviews: Tuesday 11th January

