12/15 Prep Basketball Recap – New Haven bests Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darrion Brooks, Jakar Williams, and the New Haven Bulldogs earned their first win of the season on Wednesday night as NHHS bested Wayne 76-44 to headline area prep hoops action.

Williams and Brooks each scored 22 points for the Bulldogs to lead the way.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellmont 58, Garrett 37

Lighthouse CPA 68, Michigan City Marquette 62

New Haven 76, Ft. Wayne Wayne 44

Prairie Hts. 41, Whitko 35

Winchester 77, S. Adams 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 41, Hanover Central 24

Angola 50, Lakeland 35

Ev. Central 48, Ev. Reitz 35

Greenwood 53, Brown Co. 41

Huntington North 55, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28

Indianapolis Homeschool 52, Northwestern 48

LaVille 51, S. Bend Riley 29

Lafayette Catholic 61, Rossville 23

Noblesville 68, Tri-West 21

Northeastern 33, Hagerstown 27

Penn 29, Concord 14

S. Central (Union Mills) 72, Wheeler 13

Tri 33, Union Co. 23

Vincennes Rivet 54, N. Daviess 29

Warren Central 71, Indpls Attucks 46

Whiting 51, Calumet 25

Yorktown 63, Mississinewa 58, OT

