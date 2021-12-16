ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, IN

12/15 Prep Basketball Recap – New Haven bests Wayne

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FU7V4_0dOAHHUY00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darrion Brooks, Jakar Williams, and the New Haven Bulldogs earned their first win of the season on Wednesday night as NHHS bested Wayne 76-44 to headline area prep hoops action.

Williams and Brooks each scored 22 points for the Bulldogs to lead the way.

Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellmont 58, Garrett 37
Lighthouse CPA 68, Michigan City Marquette 62
New Haven 76, Ft. Wayne Wayne 44
Prairie Hts. 41, Whitko 35
Winchester 77, S. Adams 49

Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 41, Hanover Central 24
Angola 50, Lakeland 35
Ev. Central 48, Ev. Reitz 35
Greenwood 53, Brown Co. 41
Huntington North 55, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28
Indianapolis Homeschool 52, Northwestern 48
LaVille 51, S. Bend Riley 29
Lafayette Catholic 61, Rossville 23
Noblesville 68, Tri-West 21
Northeastern 33, Hagerstown 27
Penn 29, Concord 14
S. Central (Union Mills) 72, Wheeler 13
Tri 33, Union Co. 23
Vincennes Rivet 54, N. Daviess 29
Warren Central 71, Indpls Attucks 46
Whiting 51, Calumet 25
Yorktown 63, Mississinewa 58, OT

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

12/17 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALLSouth Side — Northrop —Bishop Luers — Homestead —Snider — North Side —Bishop Dwenger — Concordia —Wayne — Carroll —Huntington North — Leo —Bellmont — New Haven —DeKalb — Norwell —Columbia City — East Noble —Bluffton — Southern Wells —Adams Central — Woodlan —Bluffton — Southern Wells —Delta — Jay County —Central Noble — […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WANE 15

Stewart headlines 23rd Rumble In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 they were ready to rumble at War Memorial Coliseum’s Expo Hall on Friday night as the Rumble In Fort Wayne returned for its 23rd edition. Headlining the two-day event are drivers Tony Stewart, Kenny Schrader, and open-wheel fan-favorite “TMez” Thomas Meseraull. Spectator gates […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
New Haven, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Yorktown, IN
City
Angola, IN
City
Hanover, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Whiting, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
New Haven, IN
Sports
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Rossville, IN
City
Hagerstown, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
WANE 15

Mad Ants top Grand Rapids again behind 38 from Bitadze

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – In his second game since being sent down by the Pacers Goga Bitadze showed off his skills with 38 points and 14 rebounds in a 131-127 Mad Ants win at Grand Rapids. Gabe York added 27 points for the Ants, while Keifer Sykes had 26, and Terry Taylor tallied 10 […]
NBA
WANE 15

Leo’s Livingston to West Virginia, Allen to Rutgers

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of big time players in the trenches for Leo High School are headed to the Big Ten and the Big 12 as D.J. Allen and Landen Livingston signed for college on Wednesday night. Allen, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound pass rusher, signed with Rutgers. He was a 4A All-State selection by […]
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Leo’s Craword signs with Illinois State football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School senior Rylan Crawford is officially a member of the Illinois State football program as the safety signed with the Redbirds on Wednesday night at Traction Athletic Performance. At 6-foot-3, 190-pounds Crawford had 26 tackles and 4 interceptions as a senior, helping to lead Leo to a record […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Prep Basketball Recap#Nhhs Mbb#Hanover Central 24 Angola#Brown Co#Northwestern#Hagerstown 27 Penn 29#Union Co#Vincennes Rivet 54#N Daviess 29#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps. Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after ex-Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WANE 15

Indiana’s first female pharmacist dies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana’s first female pharmacist and 2014 Distinguished Hoosier has died. Terre Haute native Barbara Wilson was also the 2021 winner of WTWO’s Remarkable Women contest. A Purdue University graduate, Wilson dedicated her life to helping others pursue careers as pharmacists. She helped provide free housing to pharmacy students who came […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy