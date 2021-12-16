12/15 Prep Basketball Recap – New Haven bests Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darrion Brooks, Jakar Williams, and the New Haven Bulldogs earned their first win of the season on Wednesday night as NHHS bested Wayne 76-44 to headline area prep hoops action.
Williams and Brooks each scored 22 points for the Bulldogs to lead the way.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellmont 58, Garrett 37
Lighthouse CPA 68, Michigan City Marquette 62
New Haven 76, Ft. Wayne Wayne 44
Prairie Hts. 41, Whitko 35
Winchester 77, S. Adams 49
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 41, Hanover Central 24
Angola 50, Lakeland 35
Ev. Central 48, Ev. Reitz 35
Greenwood 53, Brown Co. 41
Huntington North 55, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28
Indianapolis Homeschool 52, Northwestern 48
LaVille 51, S. Bend Riley 29
Lafayette Catholic 61, Rossville 23
Noblesville 68, Tri-West 21
Northeastern 33, Hagerstown 27
Penn 29, Concord 14
S. Central (Union Mills) 72, Wheeler 13
Tri 33, Union Co. 23
Vincennes Rivet 54, N. Daviess 29
Warren Central 71, Indpls Attucks 46
Whiting 51, Calumet 25
Yorktown 63, Mississinewa 58, OT
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0