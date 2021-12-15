ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Midday Meals Supervisor - Part-time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436JUX_0dOAHDxe00

Pay: KR3

Start Date: Jan 2022

We are looking to recruit a child friendly, caring Midday Meals Supervisor, who has high expectations, to join our dedicated team. You will work under the supervision and guidance of the Lunchtime Manager to supervise and lead games that stimulate pupil’s social skills.

Westgate Primary School has a dedicated team of people who work closely together for the benefit of all our pupils. As part of the team you will receive daily support from the Lunchtime Manager.

The hours are 11.45-1.15 Monday to Friday, Part-Time, term time only.

Kent Salary scale: KR3 £18,425 FTE, this position is pro-rata

Westgate Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the young people in our care and all posts are subject to a Disclosure and Barring Service check.

For further information please contact the school office.

Closing Date: Saturday 1 January 20202 at 12pm

Interviews: w/c 3 Jan 2022

Information about the school

Westgate Primary School, part of Cygnus Academies Trust, is situated near the centre of Dartford. It is a friendly, welcoming school with supportive staff and children from a variety of backgrounds.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Receptionist - Part-time

Pay: KR3 - £18,425 FTE. At Manor Community Primary School, we are seeking to appoint a suitably skilled, friendly and enthusiastic person to the part time post of Receptionist at our school. We are a friendly school with a supportive team of staff who will ensure that you are able to achieve within your role.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Teacher - Part-time

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an innovative, enthusiastic and highly motivated part-time teacher for 3 days a week working in our Year 6 classroom, from January - August 2022. We are seeking to recruit an effective and inspirational class teacher who is committed to high standards of teaching and...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Cleaner - Part-time

We are looking to appoint school cleaner to join our site team at Invicta Grammar School. This is a temporary appointment to cover an absence. Successful candidates will be required to work a minimum of 3 hours per day (3.30pm – 6.30pm, Monday to Friday), 5 days a week, 52 weeks per year with annual leave taken during the school holidays. Previous experience of working in a school would be an advantage but not essential.
JOBS
The Guardian

Exam Invigilator - Part-time

We are seeking to increase our team of Examination Invigilators throughout the academic year and on an ad hoc basis. Hours are variable and would be from 08.30 am – 4.00 pm, depending on the exam timetable, and you will be working as part of a team. There will be ad hoc exam sessions throughout the year, but ideally you should be available from January 2022.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westgate Primary School#Kent Salary#Cygnus Academies Trust
The Guardian

Extended Services Assistant - Part-time

Temple Hill Primary Academy is looking to recruit an Extended Services Assistant to join their Before School Club provision. The hours are 5 hours per week, 7.30am - 8.30am, Monday to Friday. Kent Range 3, £18,425 full time equivalent, actual pro rata salary £2,087 based on 5 hours per week, 38 weeks per year.
JOBS
The Guardian

Site Manager/Premises Officer Facilities - Part-time

We are looking for a new site manager to join our team. This will be an exciting post for the right person! It will be for 25 hours per week [ideally 7.15 a.m. until 9.30 a.m. and 3.45 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. every day], term time only. There will also be a requirement to work for two or three weeks of the school holidays over the year [dates to be agreed]. The role will include site security and safety, plus general maintenance of our school environment including our swimming pool.
JOBS
The Guardian

Careers and Work Placement Administrator - Part-time

Pay: Range 5 £19335.00 (£9169.00 pro rata ) The Careers Team at Towers school is an expanding department, located in the newly refurbished Careers Centre. With over 1400 students on role we require an Admin Assistant to join our team to support the Careers Lead and Advisors. This role is...
JOBS
The Guardian

Facilities Assistant (Walmer) - Part-time

Due to ongoing expansion within the school, The Beacon Walmer is seeking to recruit a Facilities Assistant to join our site team. The Walmer provision is part of the wider Beacon School, based in Folkestone. This is a new and exciting role, to join a growing team in a brand...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Governance Clerks - Part-time

Salary: £150 per meeting (5 hours, meeting and administration). A payment will also be made to reflect the statutory annual leave entitlement. Contract(s): 56 meetings during the course of the academic year. This could be a single contract or split into multiple. Location: Greenwich/Kent/Medway. Start Date: As soon as...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Part Time Teaching Assistant

An enthusiastic teaching assistant is required to work regularly at one of our schools based in Leyton on a supply basis. You will be working on a 1:1 basis with pupils in the school who hold SEND. Majority of the cover is needed in Year 3 and Year 4 however, this can be across EYFS to Year 6.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Caretaker Facilities - Part-time

Start Date: February 2022 (subject to DBS) The Stour Academy Trust are looking to appoint a caretaker to oversee the maintenance and site duties at Adisham CE Primary School and Water Meadows Primary School. We are looking for a pro-active, adaptable and positive individual to join our team. This role is vital for ensuring the maintenance of the school premises, buildings and equipment to ensure the safety of pupils, staff and visitors.
JOBS
The Guardian

Breakfast and/or After School Club Assistant - Part-time

St Stephen’s Junior School is looking for a Breakfast and After School Club Assistant to join our excellent and rapidly expanding After School Club. Our extended services are very popular with our parents and are often oversubscribed. We are seeking candidates who have proven experience and the necessary skills to provide a safe and caring environment for all children attending the extended services.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Administrative Assistant - Part-time

Pay: Kent Range 3 - £18,425 FTE (pro-rata) Are you a friendly, warm and welcoming person with a bubbly personality? Do you have a positive outlook that draws people to you? If so, you have the attributes that we are looking for to complement our office team and reception; the gateway to our school.
JOBS
The Guardian

Part Time Reception Teacher - Hounslow

Reception Teacher – Full or Part Time - 3, 4 or 5 days - Hounslow. An enthusiastic Reception teacher who is committed to ensuring the highest standards in Early Years Education is required to join a very successful foundation stage team at a three form entry primary school in Hounslow from January to July 2022. The role either be 3, 4 or 5 days per week.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Learning Support Assistant - Part-time

Pay: £18,562 - £18,933 FTE. We are looking for a Learning Support Assistant to work under the guidance of teaching/senior staff and within an agreed system of supervision, to implement agreed work programmes with individuals/groups, in or out of the classroom. This could include those requiring detailed and specialist knowledge in particular areas and will involve assisting the teacher in the whole planning cycle and the management/ preparation of resources.
JOBS
The Guardian

Finance Assistant - Part-time

Monday – Friday, 9.00am - 2.30 pm (can be flexible) How would you like to work for a school that provides a supportive and friendly environment?. We are seeking to recruit to our Finance team and are looking for someone who has experience, expertise and knowledge to join our team and contribute to our vision that “every moment, every day, every individual counts”!
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Reprographics Officer - Part-time

Pay: Kent Range 3 - 15 hours per week, term time only. Grade: KR3 £18,425 FTE (£6,260 pro rata) Weeks per year: 38 (Term Time) To provide reprographic support and advise to school staff ensuring efficient use of time and resources and general administrative tasks. To operate a...
JOBS
The Guardian

Teacher of Citizenship - 0.7 or 0.9 - Part-time

Pay: £27,186 - £42,192. We require a part time Teacher of Citizenship and PSHE to join The Victory Academy. You will be joining a team of committed professionals to teach Years 7-13. You will be a motivated and enthusiastic teacher who has a positive and open approach to learning. This post is suitable for an experienced teacher or NQT with a passion for Citizenship and PSHE.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Librarian and Group Reading Tutor - Part-time

Pay: WAT Support Grade D, pts 6-9 £10,257 - £10,885. Do you firmly believe that reading has the power to transform lives and education?. A child who reads will become an adult who thinks!. We are looking for a part time Librarian/Group Reading Tutor (22.5 hours per week)...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Office Manager - Part-time

About the role: Langley Park Primary Academy is a growing academy at the centre of its community. On the cusp of becoming a fully fledged academy, we have an exciting opportunity to appoint an experienced, conscientious and personable Office Manager. Our successful candidate will be a pivotal member of our...
JOBS
The Guardian

The Guardian

83K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy