Midday Meals Supervisor - Part-time

Pay: KR3

Start Date: Jan 2022

We are looking to recruit a child friendly, caring Midday Meals Supervisor, who has high expectations, to join our dedicated team. You will work under the supervision and guidance of the Lunchtime Manager to supervise and lead games that stimulate pupil’s social skills.

Westgate Primary School has a dedicated team of people who work closely together for the benefit of all our pupils. As part of the team you will receive daily support from the Lunchtime Manager.

The hours are 11.45-1.15 Monday to Friday, Part-Time, term time only.

Kent Salary scale: KR3 £18,425 FTE, this position is pro-rata

Westgate Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the young people in our care and all posts are subject to a Disclosure and Barring Service check.

For further information please contact the school office.

Closing Date: Saturday 1 January 20202 at 12pm

Interviews: w/c 3 Jan 2022

Information about the school

Westgate Primary School, part of Cygnus Academies Trust, is situated near the centre of Dartford. It is a friendly, welcoming school with supportive staff and children from a variety of backgrounds.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

