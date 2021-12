The State of Video in Education 2022 found that 94% of educators agree that video directly contributes to improvement in student performance. Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today published the The State of Video in Education 2022 report, assessing the growth and evolution of video’s impact on education over the past year and providing insights into the coming year. This is Kaltura’s eighth annual report on video in education and the first since vaccination programs for COVID-19 enabled many teachers and students to resume in-person education. As the use of video in education has grown greatly over the past two years, the study’s goal was to provide answers to pressing questions facing educators about the long term value of video in education, namely, what are the benefits of using video for learning beyond the pandemic and how is video transforming education over the long term?

